Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 will air on February 29, 2024, and will adapt chapters 19 and 20 of the manga. Moreover, it will reveal how resurrection and death work inside the dungeon. Episode 8 aired on February 22, 2024, which depicted Marcille's first meeting with Falin.

Episode 8 also revealed that dungeons are essentially an entire ecosystem that can be replicated and created by mages. The episode ended with Marcille becoming injured due to a close encounter with an Undine water spirit.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Episode 9 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, February 29 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, February 29 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, February 29 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, February 29 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 29 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, February 29 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, February 29

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions. The anime has been listed for 24 episodes.

Episode 8 adapted chapters 17 and 18 of the manga, while episode 7 mainly adapted chapters 14, 15, and 16. While it is likely that season 1 could end at the midpoint of the manga, Studio Trigger could also possibly cut out the non-essential parts from the source material and adapt the whole manga in a single season.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 recap

In Episode 8 of Delicious in Dungeon, Marcille's character exploration takes a prominent role as she navigates both past and present challenges within the dungeon. The episode begins with Marcille expressing concern for Laios's recovery, showcasing her nurturing side within the group dynamic. A flashback to her school days reveals Marcille's exceptional magical talents and her aspirations to become a court mage, setting the stage for her character's ambition and potential.

It is revealed that Marcille first met Falin during her time in a magic academy. As they explore a real dungeon together, Marcille learns about spirit breeding and dungeon ecology from Falin, igniting her desire to create a safe dungeon in the future. However, their encounter is interrupted as Marcille contemplates the complexities of dungeon design and inhabitants, hinting at her intricate relationship with her surroundings.

The episode's tension rises as Marcille faces a perilous encounter with an Undine in the dungeon's water area. Despite sustaining severe injuries, she displays resilience and resourcefulness, utilizing her magical prowess to defend herself. The episode ended

Delicious in Dungeon episode 9: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9, airing on February 29, 2024, will feature Laios' party reuniting with Namari, the dwarf who initially departed. Additionally, the episode will unravel the mysteries of resurrection and death within the dungeon, providing insight into this phenomenon and its significance for the adventurers' perilous journey.