Demon Lord, Retry! R anime confirms 2024 premiere, returning cast, and more

Friday, March 15, 2024 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the original manga series announce that a Demon Lord, Retry! R anime sequel would be airing sometime in 2024. While the post didn’t go into further detail as to when fans can expect the anime series to premiere, it did reveal a key visual and announce its staff and cast.

Excitingly, the Demon Lord, Retry! R anime series will see some of the cast of the original anime series reprise their roles, but will mostly star a different cast from the prior series. It’s also worth mentioning that while some characters will be returning, they will have new voice actors replacing their previous ones for the upcoming sequel series.

The Demon Lord, Retry! R anime series serves as a television anime adaptation of author Kurone Kanzaki and illustrator Amaru Minotake’s sequel manga series of the same name. The series first began as a web novel by Kanzaki on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2016, with this format of the series still ongoing today.

Demon Lord, Retry! R anime sequel series likely to air sometime in Fall 2024

As mentioned above, the Demon Lord, Retry! R anime series has yet to specify its release window beyond the 2024 calendar year. However, the series is most likely set to premiere in Fall 2024 given this ambiguous release window. Fans can expect confirmation on the series’ exact release window and date sometime in the coming weeks and months.

Kazuomi Koga is directing the anime at Gekko studios, with Katsuhiko Takayama overseeing the series scripts, and Minori Homura designing the characters. Creator group SUPA LOVE is composing the music for the anime series. The sequel anime stars a mostly different cast from its predecessor, which is currently listed as follows:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Hakuto Kunai (reprising the role)

Momo Asakura as Aku (replacing Kanon Takao)

Azumi Waki as Akane Fujisaki (character has not yet been voiced)

Iori Noguchi as Eagle (replacing Akari Kitō)

Aina Suzuki as Luna Elegant (replacing Kaori Ishihara)

Wataru Komada as Isami Tahara (replacing Tomokazu Seki)

Minori Suzuki as Mink (replacing Chiyo Ousaki)

Mirai Tachibana as Organ (replacing M.A.O)

Kentarō Kumagai as Zero Kirisame (replacing Showtaro Morikubo)

The original manga serves as a sequel to the original Demon Lord, Retry! light novel series, which are an adaptation of the aforementioned original web novel. J-Novel Club has licensed the original light novel series, the manga adaptation, and its sequel, describing the sequel manga series as follows:

“The Demon Lord continues his adventure in this re-vamped series! After encountering the mysterious entity in the lowest level of the Bastille Dungeon, he sets out for Hellion Territory, where Grand Devils vie for domination of the realm. With the addition of a new advisor—the (seemingly) hopeless optimist Akane—the Demon Lord's army grows even more colorful, and their hijinks even wackier.”

