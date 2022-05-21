Demon Slayer: 10 anime characters who make Yoriichi look weak 

Yoriichi is one of the strongest, if not the strongest, characters in Demon Slayer. He is someone who was able to take on Muzan by himself and almost succeeded in killing him. However, despite his overwhelming strength in the series, there are many characters from other series who can beat him with ease.

There are a few characters whose abilities surpass those of regular human beings and put them on a level that cannot be compared to the likes of Yoriichi.

Anime characters who make Yoriichi from Demon Slayer look weak

1) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Fandom @getFANDOM



(via @aitaikimochi) 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki, @aitaikimochi) https://t.co/L1K6EwIkCC

Saitama is currently the strongest character in One Punch Man. Yoriichi from Demon Slayer is a strong character and is the best swordsman in the series. However, his reflexes and power will not affect Saitama since, in one of the recent chapters of the manga, he tanked attacks from Garou that were so strong that they altered the shape of the planet and magnetic fields.

Yoriichi is a mere human and a swordsman who will not be able to beat Saitama, who is capable of defeating Boros with ease.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball series)

SLO @SLOplays BRUH THIS GOKU & VEGETA BACK TO BACK ART BRUH THIS GOKU & VEGETA BACK TO BACK ART 🔥👏🔥👏🔥👏 https://t.co/xPjvPWGo9u

Goku is a character who can bust planets without even trying too hard. Yoriichi is a very skilled swordsman who single-handedly took on Muzan and almost succeeded in killing him.

He was considered a prodigy and proved that numerous times. That being said, there is nothing he can do to inflict damage to the Saiyan since he is on another level.

The Demon Slayer character can do nothing if Goku decides to use his Ultra Instinct. However, Goku has all the resources to beat the swordsman in the base form.

3) Naruto (Naruto series)

Peachy 🍑 @peachimom No matter how old Naruto gets his love for ramen will never change No matter how old Naruto gets his love for ramen will never change https://t.co/mqETlGVYL5

Naruto is someone who was keeping up with Kaguya Otsutsuki and also defeated Isshiki Otsutsuki in his Baryon Mode. Given their sheer abilities, their ninjutsu is far superior to the movements and attacks that a sword can produce.

Naruto would be able to beat the Demon Slayer swordsmen with ease if he used some of his ninjutsu techniques that are strong and fast.

4) Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Haruhi Suzumiya is one of those characters who doesn’t seem all that strong when the character is first introduced. While she might not know it, she has abilities that very few can even think of.

Yoriichi from Demon Slayer would not be able to do anything to Haruhi Suzumiya since she could just erase Yoriichi’s existence if she wanted to. She could also alter reality, meaning she could obliterate Yoriichi if the two were to fight against each other.

5) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami from the Death Note series has access to something that can immediately defeat the Demon Slayer swordsman. He has the Death Note, which allows him to kill anyone he knows just by writing down the name and the time he wants them dead, and the cause of the death.

There is nothing Yoriichi can do once his name is on the Death Note, and the swordsman will die shortly after the entry has been made into the book.

6) Giorno Giovanni (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures)

Giorno has one of the most broken stands in the JJBA series. His stand, Gold Experience Requiem, allows him to nullify or negate any action that has taken place. Therefore, no physical attacks of Yoriichi would be effective against him, and there’s nothing he can do to inflict damage on Giorno.

Yoriichi’s Breath of the Sun technique will be rendered useless since all attacks will be negated.

7) Saiki Kusuo (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K)

big stepper @naivaant Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan isn’t appreciated enough as an anime / manga Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan isn’t appreciated enough as an anime / manga https://t.co/x0U5Yq2Daz

There is absolutely no way the likes of Yoriichi can even attempt to beat Saiki Kusuo since he has the ability to time travel. This is a broken ability that would allow Saiki to travel back in time and alter the events if he wanted to.

Not only that, but Saiki also has telekinetic abilities, which let him attack the Demon Slayer swordsman from a distance. This won’t allow Yoriichi to attack him since the sword is a close-range weapon.

8) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

This character from The Misfit of Demon King Academy is ridiculously strong and is being compared to a mere human being from Demon Slayer. Anos is someone who can regenerate as many times as he wants, under the condition that his soul is intact.

He is someone who controls time and can also create other dimensions. These are feats that mere humans cannot achieve, and he certainly makes Yoriichi look extremely weak in comparison.

9) Simon (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Poyo @PoyoThePoyo I GET THE HYPE NOW GURREN LAGANN IS AWESOME

SIMON IS MY GOAT I GET THE HYPE NOW GURREN LAGANN IS AWESOME SIMON IS MY GOAT https://t.co/MPRKBSVbzF

Simon’s sheer size would baffle Yoriichi from Demon Slayer. He is someone who is known for throwing galaxies around, making him so strong that Yoriichi cannot even be compared.

Since the swordsman will use his Nichirin Blade for close-range attacks, they will have little to no effect on him. There is a vast difference in the size and overall abilities, and there is no doubt that Simon makes Yoriichi look relatively weak.

10) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)

Rimuru Tempest becomes a God towards the end of the series and can travel back in time and travel between worlds. His space-time abilities alone would be enough to beat Yoriichi.

This character is often stated to be stronger than Goku, despite the community being quite divided on this topic. Rimuru would absolutely demolish Yoriichi if the two decided to engage in a 1v1 combat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer