Demon Slayer deserves recognition for going against a common shonen trope

The Demon Slayer series gained quite a bit of popularity when the manga first came out. However, the series’ reach shot up astronomically when the anime adaptation was released. It was quick to make its name and set the bar for animation. Ufotable’s animation is unparalleled, and its usage of colors is incredible.

However, members of the anime and manga communities appeared to have concerns about the show's plot. Often, people felt that the show's appeal stemmed solely from its animation.

However, over time, fans have realized that there’s more to the show than just spectacular visuals. Demon Slayer is one of the few shonen anime series that not only has high stakes but also emphasizes the perils of pursuing powerful antagonists.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Shonen series that goes against the trope of not taking risks

The shonen anime genre houses many titles that feature popular tropes. One of the most common tropes deals with the protagonist always being weaker than the main antagonist. The journey towards becoming a stronger version and showcasing various training arcs is quite common. The consequences of taking risks are oftentimes not highlighted enough in some of these anime.

For example, Fairy Tail is a show where no character dies or sustains irreparable damage. There are plenty of shonen titles where characters come out unscathed even when they take on some of the most powerful villains. However, Demon Slayer is a bit more realistic in that regard. The show is set in a world where death is constant, and the makers do not hesitate to show that.

In the second season of the series, Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, died while taking on Akaza, who was an Upper Moon 3 demon. Viewers got to witness the trajectory of this energetic young man for half a season. The series did a great job of showing the consequences of taking on one of the strongest demons in existence and the effect it would have on the likes of a Hashira if they were to fight alone.

There are a total of nine Hashiras in the Demon Slayer series. These are the strongest demon hunters in the series. Despite them being portrayed as forces of nature, they are by no means invincible. The concept of high stakes and consequences is always intertwined with the plot. This is why Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira) was forced to retire from the Corps after taking on Gyutaro and Daki.

By the time the series ends, only three Hashiras manage to stay alive, and this includes the retired Sound Hashira as well. Giyu Tomioka, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Tengen Uzui are the only Hashiras who survived the battle against Kibutsuji Muzan.

Tanjiro, the protagonist, lost motor abilities in one of his arms, and Kanao lost her eyesight in one of her eyes. Members of the anime and manga communities must appreciate this particular title for always highlighting the dire consequences of pursuing strong adversaries.

