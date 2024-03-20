Demon Slayer: Did Daki ever want to become a demon? Her transformation, explored

The Demon Slayer series introduced fans to a plethora of demons, all of whom are unique in terms of their combat abilities and personalities. Most demons in the series thoroughly enjoyed killing human beings, including Daki.

Daki made her first appearance in the Entertainment District arc. She and her brother Gyutaro were the Upper Moon 6 demons. Although the weakest Upper Moon demons at that time, the two still managed to nearly kill a Hashira and a group of strong demon hunters.

After witnessing the concluding section of the Entertainment District arc, fans pondered whether Daki wanted to become a demon in the Demon Slayer series. Although complex, both Daki and Gyutaro’s backstories in the animanga provide an answer to this question.

Understanding whether or not Daki wanted to become a demon in the Demon Slayer series

Every single demon in the series, barring Kibutsuji Muzan, was a human being. When Muzan’s blood entered their bloodstream, the body either accepted or rejected the blood given to them. Daki and Gyutaro, too, were human beings before they became demons.

In the Demon Slayer series, Gyutaro was born as a frail and unappealing child. Appearance meant everything in the Yoshiwara district, which meant everyone subjected Gyutaro to curses. His own mother didn’t love him.

However, his life turned around when his sister was born. Due to her being beautiful, Gyutaro took care of her.

As she grew up, Gyutaro managed the debt collection whenever Daki’s clients didn’t pay. At this point in the animanga series, Daki stabbed the eye of a samurai, and in retaliation, he set her on fire.

Daki was burned to a crisp and barely clung on to her life. When this happened, Gyutaro wasn’t in town. He returned to the village, only to realize that his sister was almost dead. Doma, the Upper Moon 2 demon, was passing by and decided to help him out and save his sister too.

This is how Daki became a demon in the Demon Slayer series. Therefore, it’s hard to say whether or not she wanted to become a demon. Gyutaro wanted to become a demon because that was the only way to save his sister.

If the roles were reversed, Daki would have done the same thing. However, it’s hard to say whether or not she wanted to become a demon since she wasn’t in a position to make that decision. However, it is worth noting that she certainly seemed to enjoy being a demon.

Towards the end of the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer, Daki had the option to walk towards the light. Fans believe that the reason for this was due to the fact that she was one of the few who became a demon without consciously making the decision.

