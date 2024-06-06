Demon Slayer fans gear up for Hashira Training arc's most heartbreaking sibling interaction

Demon Slayer introduced both Sanemi and Genya in the earliest parts of the story. Although both of them were introduced with an antagonistic tone, both of them later became fan-favorite characters due to their tragic backstory and the complex dynamics of their relationship.

Sanemi and Genya share a very strained relationship, stemming from their early days when they witnessed the death of their siblings at the hands of their mother who was turned into a demon. Sanemi himself had to eliminate their mother to save Genya. Sanemi's inability to save their mother was the reason behind his rejection of the idea that Nezuko, as a demon, does not attack humans.

The next episode of Demon Slayer's Hashira arc will focus on the brothers' strained relationship and their past.

Trending

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Sanemi and Genya's strained relationship

Expand Tweet

Sanemi and Genya's early encounter with demons left deep scars on both of them, eventually leading Sanemi to join the Corps and relentlessly hunt demons. Sanemi is particularly hard on Genya, often displaying hostility and aggression toward him.

However, this harshness masks a profound care for his younger brother. Sanemi's entire motive behind joining the corps and his relentless demon hunting was to ensure Genya's safety and well-being. Despite their tumultuous relationship, they do not truly hate each other. Their bond is marked by a deep, underlying love and concern, with Sanemi's harsh demeanor serving as a protective shield for Genya.

As evident from the episode preview, the upcoming Hashira Training Arc episode 5 will be titled I Even Ate Demons. This strongly suggests that the episode will likely focus on Genya Shinazugawa, as he is the only known Demon Slayer who has eaten demons to gain strength.

Fan reactions to the upcoming episode

The manga ended its serialization in 2020, therefore, most fans already anticipate what is to come next. However, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express how they are not ready for the animation. One fan in particular mentioned how they will be supporting Genya, while someone else shared that it would be hard for even Sanemi fans to defend him.

"Even i’ll be protecting genya i fear," a fan said.

"Hard to defend my glorious king that does no wrong on this one ngl," another fan shared.

"i ain’t ready to see this animated.." One fan commented.

Another fan took the opportunity to mention how the upcoming episode will only lead the fans into mischaracterizing Sanemi due to his portrayal, even though his actual intentions will soon be revealed.

"Please god no.. the mischaracterization of Sanemi is gonna be WICKED," another fan said.

"Genuinely I’m scared to watch that," one fan shared.

Another fan took this opportunity to mention how Ufotable has been building up Sanemi's character for this exact moment. The fan also mentioned how the previous seasons and the recent episodes of the series made everyone forget about how Sanemi treated Nezuko, and episode 5 will only reignite much of the hate against Sanemi.

Genya as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

"Ufotable built Sanemi up in preparation for this moment. SSV ep 6 & the first three EPs of HT made us forget about Nezuko now people are about to do a 180," a fan said.

Episode 5 of the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, and will inarguably be one of the most divisive episodes in the entire series.

Related Links-