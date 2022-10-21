Demon Slayer is facing a new opponent in its quest to secure a position in the new generation Shonen Big Three, and the fandom has not been calm since.

An anime fanpage on Twitter recently posted a question on which anime should not belong in the new gen Big Three, naming Fire Force, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen and the latest sensation Chainsaw Man, and the responses might come as a surprise.

Can Fire Force surpass Demon Slayer in making it to the new Shonen Big Three?

Fans were almost immediate with their reactions, and while none of the series has entirely escaped rejection, the major clash seems to be between Fire Force and Demon Slayer.

Some fans are claiming that Fire Force is not as well known as Demon Slayer, which had taken the internet by storm with its first release in 2019, and so it must go instead of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Many have even questioned why My Hero Academia and Black Clover have not been included.

However, despite being the lesser-known series, Fire Force has a really dedicated fanbase, which has not wasted any time in defending their favorite.

𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙆𝙖𝙜𝙚👻(Spooki arc)CR:SXF @TheyLuvKage



with that being said get fire force outta here @FlurpsAnime Idc which one goes tbh but demon slayer is staying no matter whatwith that being said get fire force outta here @FlurpsAnime Idc which one goes tbh but demon slayer is staying no matter whatwith that being said get fire force outta here https://t.co/Yu1umv9PSr

Hungry_gengar13 @Hungry_Gengar13 @FlurpsAnime For me it's gotta be demon slayer, just not much of a story in it @FlurpsAnime For me it's gotta be demon slayer, just not much of a story in it

dr.bryce_bishop @drbrycebishop1 @4881Act @FlurpsAnime Fireforce is way too underrated... amazing story (well written characters) and beautiful visuals coupled with the best sound effects @4881Act @FlurpsAnime Fireforce is way too underrated... amazing story (well written characters) and beautiful visuals coupled with the best sound effects🔥

hacklesacka @hacklesacka @FlurpsAnime its a battle between fire force and demon slayer lets be real chainsaw man and jjk arent going anywhere

Although a final verdict is not yet out, it is looking quite hopeful for Demon Slayer.

The popular anime tells the story of a demon hunter Tanjiro who fights his way to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon herself. Fire Force follows Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic youth, as he joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 in the fictional Tokyo Empire, but is faced with obstacles which he must overcome in order to uncloak hidden secrets.

The Big Three of anime

The Big Three tier of the shonen anime is a position not many anime or manga have made it to. Previously, the Big Three included mammoth series like Bleach, Naruto and One Piece, and considering how old the manga and the animes are, it is safe to state that reaching such heights is no small feat and depends on how much a narrative stands the test of time to be hailed as evergreens in the community.

Imm0 | Cømms Open! ᕙ(`▿´)つ✏ ୭̥⋆*｡ @ImmoZer0

None of these come close to the influence on anime & manga that Bleach, Naruto & One Piece had & STILL have today

This is like saying "Dragon Ball should be in the Big 3" like no?? please think before you act @FlurpsAnime Calling it "the new big 3" is kind of an insult to the big 3None of these come close to the influence on anime & manga that Bleach, Naruto & One Piece had & STILL have todayThis is like saying "Dragon Ball should be in the Big 3" like no?? please think before you act @FlurpsAnime Calling it "the new big 3" is kind of an insult to the big 3None of these come close to the influence on anime & manga that Bleach, Naruto & One Piece had & STILL have todayThis is like saying "Dragon Ball should be in the Big 3" like no?? please think before you act

The new generation of anime random is already on their way to crown successors for the much coveted tier. The fans online have been vocal about the debate on which animes deserve to be have a place in the new big three. The general contenders, based on their popularity and impact on the community, are My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man, to name a few.

In summation

The unwritten criteria for being placed in the shonen big three, as accepted universally, is a gripping hero narrative where the main character starts from zero and goes on an epic journey to the top, with the help of friendship and camaraderie, at the same time featuring some impactful villains. The previously mentioned animes have fit this criterion like a glove.

The question which remains still is will new anime series like Demon Slayer, Fire Force or Chainsaw Man do the same? Only time will determine which of the beloved new shonen animes will keep its charm constant till the end of its run and thus deserve to be placed next to the gems such as Naruto, One Piece and Bleach.

