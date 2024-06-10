Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 6 preview and what to expect

Before the release of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 6, its animation studio Ufotable finally released the preview image and synopsis for the forthcoming episode through its official sources.

The upcoming episode titled, 'The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps,' will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The anime episode will first be televised on Fuji TV and other TV networks in Japan. Right after, the episode will air on Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

The previous episode saw Tanjiro partake in Mitsuro Kanroji's Flexibility Training, followed by Obanai Iguro's Sword Skill Revision Training. Having heard how much fun Mitsuri had with Tanjiro, Obanai gave Tanjiro a tough time. After that, Tanjiro took part in Sanemi Shinazugawa's Infinite Slashing Training, however, he got reprimanded by his seniors after he fought Sanemi to protect Genya.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 6?

Tanjiro and Zenitsu may join Gyomei Himejima's Muscle Amplification Training in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 6

Tanjiro and Zenitsu as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training (Image via Ufotable)

As seen in the previous episode, after Tanjiro was reprimanded from Sanemi Shinazugawa's Infinite Slashing Training, he and Zenitsu headed towards Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima's training grounds. Upon reaching the same, both Tanjiro and Zenitsu were left shocked by what they had witnessed. Inosuke was standing underneath a waterfall while the Stone Hashira was sitting amidst a fire.

These events left both demon slayers shocked to the core. Nevertheless, the two demon slayers will likely join Inosuke Hashibira and partake in the Muscle Amplification Training. Given the hints from the previous episode, it seems like the new training will focus on training one's mind.

Inosuke Hashira will reunite with Tanjiro and Zenitsu in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 6

Inosuke Hashibira as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira was last seen at the start of the Hashira Training Arc when he learned about the training program. He was hyped up for the training and seemingly left Zenitsu behind despite starting around the same time.

Given that Inosuke returned to the anime in the previous episode, it is guaranteed that he will reunite with Tanjiro and Zenitsu in the next episode. Therefore, fans can expect the next episode to feature a lot of interaction between the three demon slayers, possibly leading to comic relief moments.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 6 may explore Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc (Image via Ufotable)

While Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima has been present in the anime since the first season, his character has yet to be explored much in the anime. Fans know that he is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps but have yet to learn why his title is undisputed.

Hence, given the upcoming episode's title, 'The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps,' fans can expect Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 6 to focus on the Stone Hashira majorly.

Related Links