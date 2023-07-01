Demon Slayer season 3: Did Ufotable do injustice to Hantenghu and Gyokko? Explained

In the recently finished Demon Slayer season 3 titled Swordsmith Village, fans finally saw Upper Moon four and five, Hantengu and Gyokko, respectively, in action. However, it seems that their characters weren't as fleshed out as fans would have hoped for. Under Ufotable's production, the Swordsmith arc of Demon Slayer was animated in the third season. In this season, the two fearsome and strong upper moons were devoid of a complicit backstory that could give the fans a sense of satisfaction.

Even though Hantengu's backstory was slightly worked upon in the final minutes of the fight against Kamado Tanjiro, fans didn't see Gyoko's backstory at all. That leads everyone to believe, that Ufotable missed a trick there to include those backstories and made the characters even more striking than they were.

Demon Slayer season 3 saw Hantengu and Gyokko in action but didn't narrate their backstory clearly enough

Remz 🇱🇨 @RemzTheAwesome Gyokko is the worst Upper Moon and they didn't give his backstory. Hantengu's more interesting cause of the emotion demons. Muichiro and Mitsuri are cool but the rest of the Hashira are cooler to me Gyokko is the worst Upper Moon and they didn't give his backstory. Hantengu's more interesting cause of the emotion demons. Muichiro and Mitsuri are cool but the rest of the Hashira are cooler to me

After an exciting animation of the Entertainment District Arc, Ufotable production gave fans another smooth and catchy animation in Demon Slayer season 3. Animation aside, there were a few problems that a Demon Slayer fan may have with the latest season.

As has been the case with many upper moons and lower moons, their backstories have always given a peek into their human life, or how they were before they were turned into demons by Muzan. For example, in Mount Natagumo arc of Demon Slayer, Lower Moon Five Rui's backstory was dynamic and caught sympathy from the readers/viewers.

Even though Hantengu's backstory was shown vaguely in Demon Slayer season 3, the backstory of Gyokko, who fought against the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, wasn't shown at all. It is worth mentioning that even Koyoharu Getouge's manga Demon Slayer doesn't show Gyokko's backstory

In chapter 126 of Demon Slayer, a spread panel did give the readers a vague clue about Hantengu's human life or past. It also showed how he was a delusional and kleptomaniac person who had committed many heinous crimes.

However, Gyokko didn't seem to get any backstory except in Demon Slayer's Databook. It mentioned that Gyokko's name as a human was Managi and he lived on the outskirts of a fisherman's village.

cool guy elliot @kiddoskii_ @tanijrou @ReyaTundra his backstory is in the artbook! iirc, after an accident out on sea involving gyokko's parents he became fascinated with the mundane and because of it was seen as the town outcast because he'd implement it into his art. he was pushed to the edge by a child in the town (1/2) @tanijrou @ReyaTundra his backstory is in the artbook! iirc, after an accident out on sea involving gyokko's parents he became fascinated with the mundane and because of it was seen as the town outcast because he'd implement it into his art. he was pushed to the edge by a child in the town (1/2)

Managi used to collect the carcasses of fish and did other strange activities that made him a very repulsive person. One day, he even murdered a child and stuffed him in a jar, and when the child's parents found out about this, they stabbed Managi in a fit of rage and left him to die.

Eventually, Muzan approached him and that's how he became a Demon.

👑Prince Giovanni👑 @_TheDyingStar Rengoku n Tengen were fighting for their damn lives against Akaza n Gyutaro while Muichiro made easy work wit Gyokko. He didn’t even get a sad backstory or nothing lol Rengoku n Tengen were fighting for their damn lives against Akaza n Gyutaro while Muichiro made easy work wit Gyokko. He didn’t even get a sad backstory or nothing lol

RetroSaudade @retrosaudade @AllenSales @KimetsuDaily Yup. The battles feel very isolated. Tokito alone vs Gyokko. Kanroji fighting off-screen. The battle against Hantengu's emotions was good but the chase for the main body draws too long and the backstory was lame. Gyokko doesn't even get a backstory and he looked more interesting. @AllenSales @KimetsuDaily Yup. The battles feel very isolated. Tokito alone vs Gyokko. Kanroji fighting off-screen. The battle against Hantengu's emotions was good but the chase for the main body draws too long and the backstory was lame. Gyokko doesn't even get a backstory and he looked more interesting.

Hikki @Hikki_Moralles Pra mim os Luas superiores desse arco são os mais sem graça do mangá inteiro, ambos mega rasos, o máximo que pode se tirar deles é o backstory do hantengu que só aparece nos minutos finais do arco e nem é grande coisa.

Alias, eu não gosto muito dos flashbacks desse arco. Pra mim os Luas superiores desse arco são os mais sem graça do mangá inteiro, ambos mega rasos, o máximo que pode se tirar deles é o backstory do hantengu que só aparece nos minutos finais do arco e nem é grande coisa.Alias, eu não gosto muito dos flashbacks desse arco. https://t.co/ytPhxy9ejl

Ufotable missed a trick by not showing this backstory in the Demon Slayer season 3. Fans believe that they also could have worked on the vague backstory of Hantengu a bit more for the viewers. Overall, however, Demon Slayer season 3 was an exciting season and fans cannot wait for more Ufotable animation in the future.

