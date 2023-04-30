Demon Slayer season 3: Does Muichiro Tokito have Amnesia? explained

Demon Slayer season 3, aka Swordsmith Village Arc, may have only started a couple of weeks ago, but the fandom is already abuzz with questions. Some of them have to do with a character newly introduced to the anime, the Mist Hashira Muchiro Tokito.

The specific question given to this seemingly unemotional, apathetic, and arrogant kid is thus: does he have amnesia? Given that something familiar was triggered the more he interacted with Tanjiro, it is a distinct possibility.

Disclaimer: As this article is about a recently introduced character, it will contain spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3 and especially the story going forward in the manga. Any and all opinions therein reflect only the author.

The mystery of Muchiro Tokito's amnesia in Demon Slayer season 3

Introductions

Muchito Tokito, briefly introduced in the Rehabilitation Training Arc back in season 1, is a very odd duck of a person to talk about without revealing too much about him. His first real introduction to Tanjiro was very terse in that arc, being that he didn't mind Nezuko being spared execution and would likely forget about the whole ordeal.

This is further confirmed in Demon Slayer season 3, where he completely blanks out on who Tanjiro is and doesn't remember Nezuko at all. This seems to further the idea of him having severe amnesia, if not short term memory issues owing to something that happened in his past.

The manga further elaborates on this subject in chapter 118 and 119, which shows the depths of the trauma and tragedy that Tokito went through prior to joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Tokito's amnesia, explained

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, titled Thank You, Tokito, appears to confirm this as fact. It depicts a flashback to Kagaya Ubuyashiki's words telling him to rediscover himself and not to worry since the mist in his head would clear up eventually.

This confirms that Tokito does have amnesia, though Demon Slayer season 3 fans are doubtless wondering what caused that amnesia. To make a long story short, according to chapters 118 and 119 of the manga, Tokito is the last of a woodcutter family as his mother and father died of bronchitis and a lethal fall respectively. His twin brother, Yuchiro, died after a demon attacked the two.

As a result of the trauma endured by Tokito following the killing of the demon in a rage, with Tokito later being rescued after catatonically staring at his brother's corpse as maggots began to eat away at it, he lost his memory of his life before and became emotionally stunted.

What this means going forward for Tokito

How it started vs. how Tanjiro and Tokito get along (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though Tokito hasn't recovered the full scope of his life prior to becoming part of the Demon Slayer Corps as of Demon Slayer season 3, he's on the way as of episode 4, Thank you, Tokito. So, audiences can expect an animated version of his backstory when Demon Slayer season 3 adapts chapters 118 and 119.

Going forward, this means that Tokito will recover more of his memories as he did in the manga. The manga likewise depicts Tokito as being a lot less harsh on people, especially Tanjiro, as his memories unlock more and more. Another added bonus is his awakening the Demon Slayer Mark, which doesn't happen until much later on when he remembers his brother's last words.

Suffice to say, as Demon Slayer season 3 rolls on, Muchiro Tokito will be one to watch. He's already remarkably strong for his age, born out of years of hard manual labor in the woods, and the youngest of Demon Slayer's Hashira.

To conclude this explanation of Demon Slayer season 3's Tokito's amnesia, a brief note will be given on who he was. He used to be a kinder kid, sweeter than his more cynical brother. The trauma he experienced as a child shaped him into the unemotional person the audience first met.

The third season of Demon Slayer looks to further develop this character that was only briefly seen in season 1. Fans are eagerly anticipating everything Tokito has to offer. Stay tuned as more of the Swordsmith Village Arc is reported on, and catch it on Crunchyroll every Sunday.

