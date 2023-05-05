Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer Season 3 has the entire fanbase hyped as Genya Shinazugawa is the first demon hunter to use a gun. With that in mind, the upcoming episode of the series will introduce Gyokko to the audience as Muichiro, Kanamori-san, and Kotetsu encounter this creepy demon. Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 will be released on May 7, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The release timings for various regions are:

Country Release Timings India (IST) 7:45 pm Phillippines 10:15 pm China 10:15 pm USA/Canada (PDT) 7:15 am USA/Canada (CDT) 9:15 am Canada (EDT) 10:15 am Great Britain (British Summer Time) 3:15 pm Austria/Belgium (Central European Summer Time) 5 pm Australia (Australian Central Daylight Time) 11:45 pm UAE/Oman (Gulf Standard Time) 6:15 pm

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Season 3 episode 5 of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll globally. Additionally, the aforementioned episodes will also be available on Netflix and Disney+ in select regions.

It is noteworthy to mention that fans will have to avail of the platforms' paid services in order to access these episodes. These platforms also have the previous seasons included in their respective catalogs.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 recap

Muichiro saved Kotetsu from one of Gyokko's fish-like demons that have wreaked havoc in the entire village. Kotetsu urged Muichiro to rush to Kanamori-san who was also attacked by a similar demon. Muichiro recollected a conversation with the Oyakata, and that seemed to have given him some confidence. The scene soon transitioned to Tanjiro who made some incredible observations that gave him an edge over Urogi.

Meanwhile, Genya Shinazugawa was alive despite having his vital spot pierced with a spear. He recited the Amida Sutra and immediately retaliated, which caught Aizetsu off-guard. Nezuko also countered Karaku's attack, but she wasn't able to handle Sekido's lightning staff.

The series shifted its focus on Tanjiro once again, who managed to counter Urogi in a decisive manner. He dodged an incoming attack and held onto Urogi, who flew towards the building. Tanjiro Kamado went on to counter Sekido's lightning staff by grabbing it using Urogi's claw that he had cut initially.

Despite their efforts, Sekido and Karaku overwhelmed the sibling duo who were now laying unconscious from the demons' attack. The episode ended with Mitsuri Kanroji rushing to the village as she was alerted by her Kasugai Crow.

