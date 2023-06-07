Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Manga vs Anime comparison

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, titled Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, was released on June 4, 2023, captivating viewers' attention around the world with its visualization and storytelling. Though the episode is based on the story of the Demon Slayer manga, there is some contrast between manga and anime.

The episode has a number of improvised events, all of which were well received by the audience because they helped round out the show and ensure that everyone watching had a solid grasp of what was going on.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Differences and Improvisations

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 started with the continuation of the intense battle between Muichiro and Gyokko. While the combat was choreographed as it was in the manga, the anime made a few changes to make Gyokko's assault more aesthetically appealing.

Furthermore, there appeared to be a variation in Gyokko's movements in the anime. Gyokko's movements seemed faster and his strikes more vindictive when he attacked Muichiro after shifting into his new form. Also, the narrative of Muichiro’s survival from the past was extended in the anime, which made the character connect with the fans emotionally.

An important explanation is, however, missing from the conclusion of Muichiro and Gyokko's combat in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. After defeating Gyokko in the manga, Muichiro explained the seventh version of the mist breathing method, which he used to severe Gyokko's cranium. According to the manga, Muichiro's mist-breathing seventh form, Haze, substantially alters the speed of his movements.

In this form, when he shows himself, he is slow as a turtle, but when he hides, he moves in the blink of an eye. Muichiro’s speed exceeded upper-moon five, Gyokko’s speed, and that’s why he was able to defeat Gyokko. But this explanation is missing in the anime.

However, some of the previous missing stories from Demon Slayer chapter 121 have been beautifully rearranged in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. After Muichiro defeated Gyokko, he remembered Ubuyashiki’s words, where Ubuyashiki mentioned that Muichiro could be stronger, if he could find his unshakable self.

Seph @Shonen_Joenen



The conclusion of Muichiro's fight was satisfying, but Mitsuri absolutely stole the show. Her entrance got me so excited for next episode.



She really is sailor moon That Demon Slayer Episode!The conclusion of Muichiro's fight was satisfying, but Mitsuri absolutely stole the show. Her entrance got me so excited for next episode.She really is sailor moon That Demon Slayer Episode! The conclusion of Muichiro's fight was satisfying, but Mitsuri absolutely stole the show. Her entrance got me so excited for next episode.She really is sailor moon 😅 https://t.co/XtBuuCgHEQ

During the transition from one battlefield to another, where Tanjiro and others are fighting Zohakuten, some considerable improvisation has been witnessed in the anime of Demon Slayer, season 3, episode 9. In the anime, the battle with Zohakuten's wooden dragon is expanded to include sequences of Nezuko and Genya fighting the dragon before Mitsuri arrives.

As for the entrance of Mitsuri Kanroji, the scene in the anime was spectacularly demonstrated by a moon shot, where she attacked the wooden dragon and rescued Tanjiro from getting devoured. The interaction between Mitsuri and Zohakuten, which was likely saved for the following episode, was also cut short. The audience instead witnesses Mitsuri Kanroji's impromptu assault against the wooden dragons that stand in his way of reaching Zohakuten.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 was an amazing episode with a perfect balance between adapting the stories from manga and improvisation. Despite the omission of a few key explanations, the overall improvisation and reordering of the plot improved it.

With its intriguing story, Demon Slayer season 3 already amazed the fans. As the latest episode of Demon Slayer depicted outstanding animation and story, it also promised more interesting events in the upcoming episodes.

Poll : 0 votes