Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Muichiro's omnipresent rage sees a fierce finale against Gyokko

With the recent turn of events, it can be said that Demon Slayer season 3, episode 9, has made its place in the history of the series’ best installments so far. One of the reasons behind the hype for the third sequel was the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, the prodigy known for his overwhelming feats and signature cold-blooded expression.

The latest episode dwelled more into Muichiro’s tragic story by exploring his past. The excitement for the Hashira regaining his lost memories has given the story a drastic turn. With the defeat of the Upper Moon 5, Muichiro became a stronger version of himself, fulfilling Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s prophecy.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3, episode 9.

Demon Slayer season 3, episode 9, sees Muichiro employing his pain and anger in the best way possible

The only thing that kept Muichiro going all these years as a Demon Slayer was his omnipresent rage. This was brought on by the trauma of seeing his older twin brother, Yuichiro Tokito, killed by a demon, leading Muichiro to lose all his memories.

The suppressed anger resulted in him becoming the Mist Hashira in mere two months of training, an achievement that only he, besides the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, holds.

His obscuring swift movements and his caliber of extraordinary physical strength, displayed so far in Demon Slayer season 3, has the fandom going berserk since the sequel’s premiere. However, Muichiro’s hidden potential, surfacing after he acquires his lost memories, has amped up the game, with a more dominant version of himself giving Gyokko a good run for his money.

As Muichiro is known not for dilly-dallying, especially when he encounters a demon, it was quite surprising to see how he decided to play around with Gyokko. With Muichiro finally getting free from his constraints, which is his impassive and obtuse self, he wanted to explore more about himself.

After returning to his true self, he starts trolling the Upper Moon, forcing him to act irrationally, which shows that he is a guy who loves to make a monkey out of someone.

Muichiro eventually learned Gyokko’s major weakness: his short-temperedness. Using the demon’s drawbacks as an advantage, Muichiro unleashed his Mist Breathing’s seventh form: Obscuring Clouds, decapitating the demon swiftly.

Gyokko didn’t even realize he was beheaded until his head touched the ground. Muichiro’s seventh form not only out-speeded Gyokko but also concealed his presence. Demon Slayer season 3, episode 9, would be the first episode to display Muichiro in anger, given he was recognized as an airhead since his debut in the series.

Gyokko’s decapitated head blabbering about the insignificance of human existence, caused Muichiro to mince his head to several pieces in just a few seconds. Before the final blow, Muichiro held the hilt a little strong, which displayed the rage pent up within him all these years.

Muichiro recalled when he had an audience with Kagaya, who told him his true potential would awaken when he recovered all his memories. Until now, Muichiro was just living as a killing machine without a purpose, but now that he has regained his true self, the upcoming episodes will see a whole new side of him.

Demon Slayer season 3, episode 10, is set to be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11.15 pm JST. Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

