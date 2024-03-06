Demon Slayer season 4: Do Giyu and Sanemi hate each other? Explained

Demon Slayer season 4 is just around the corner, with the first episode's content already released in the form of the most recent film. Fans are quite excited about this installation of the series since it will be pivotal to the overarching plot. While season 4 may not have the same level of high-octane action as previous seasons, the series will chronicle significant character development and backstory.

Regarding the upcoming season, one intriguing aspect that viewers noted in the film To The Hashira Training is Giyu Tomioka and Sanemi's strained relationship. The two seem to be in a constant state of anger when they interact, which has led to an important question.

Do Sanemi and Giyu hate each other? No, the two do not detest each other. Their relationship is rather complex, and it is very important to understand Giyu Tomioka’s backstory. This will provide fans with the right context and make them realize why he behaves a certain way, which in turn will explain Sanemi’s reaction as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer season 4: Taking a look at Giyu’s backstory and understanding his relationship with Sanemi

Giyu as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka is the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. The title of Hashira is bestowed upon a select few, all of whom are skilled in the art of swordsmanship. They are the most trusted members of the organization and are capable of defeating some of the strongest demons.

However, Giyu does not believe he deserves the title of Hashira. His backstory will be explored in Demon Slayer season 4, and fans will understand why he is distant and aloof from the rest of the Hashiras.

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

When he was young, he had a sister who was about to get married and start a new chapter of her life. However, a turn of events led to her sacrificing her life to save Giyu.

Later on, during his training period with Sakonji Urokodaki, Giyu befriended Sabito. The latter was an exceptionally gifted swordsman and happened to display better combat abilities than Giyu. However, Sabito too sacrificed his life and saved Giyu during the Final Selection.

Giyu feels like he got lucky every step of the way because someone stronger saved him. This is why he didn’t feel worthy of being Hashira. This will be seen in Demon Slayer season 4 when Giyu says “I’m not like you” to other Hashiras, which Sanemi perceives to be arrogant.

Therefore, Sanemi Shinazugawa often displays bursts of anger and hatred towards Giyu. However, the latter doesn’t hate Sanemi since he believes that he is the only Hashira undeserving of that title.

But their relationship starts to change as the series progresses, and this can be seen in Demon Slayer season 4. Tanjiro Kamado changes Giyu's perception and reminds him of what Sabito had told him.

Sabito threatened Giyu that he wouldn’t be his friend if he thought that he was better off dead. Giyu manages to let go of his past, honor the memories of the loved ones who sacrificed their lives for him, and go on to become one of the strongest Hashiras in the series.

