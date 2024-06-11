Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review: Ufotable's first swing and miss? 

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 has been released, and the fanbase has plenty to say about the latest episode. Going into the fourth season, fans were concerned about the series’ success since the current story arc didn’t have much content. However, Ufotable has been a class act with the way it added anime-original scenes without ruining the pacing of the show.

The first four episodes were incredibly entertaining to watch, and there wasn’t much that fans could complain about. However, the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review wasn’t entirely positive.

Based on what was shown in the episode, there is one question that needs to be answered: is this Ufotable's first swing and a miss? Yes, Ufotable failed to capitalize on the episode's potential, and this article will thoroughly explain how the studio could have done better.

Trending

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review: The positive elements

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest positive elements in the episode was Ufotable’s animation. The studio has been incredibly consistent with their animation, and Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 was no exception. The choice of colors used in the anime was vibrant, and it gave the characters life in this episode.

Furthermore, watching Sanemi Shinazugawa in action was incredibly entertaining since the choreography was accurate to the manga and the animation was fluid.

Furthermore, the character interactions involving Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri, and Obanai were one of the highlights. The use of humor kept the audience engaged in what was otherwise considered the least interesting story arc. The sound design was above par, utilizing crisp sound effects during the fight scenes.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review: Lack of creativity

Sanemi didn't receive much anime-original moments in the second half of the episode (Image via Ufotable)

One of the reasons why the past four episodes stood out is due to the studio's choice of utilizing anime-original scenes in the series. The way Ufotable executed this was perfect. However, the streak seemed to have ended with this episode.

The first half of the episode focused on the training that took place with Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira) and Iguro Obanai (Serpent Hashira). These featured a couple of anime-original scenes, which were executed well.

However, the second half of the episode had little to no anime-original moments. The interactions featuring Sanemi Shinazugawa were adapted quite accurately from the manga. The creativity was lacking in this particular episode, which is why fans felt that the episode was lackluster as a whole.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review: Squandered incredible potential

Expand Tweet

Mitsuri Kanroji barely received any screen time, and the studio could have come up with more interactions involving her and Tanjiro. While the training with Mitsuri only involved flexibility, the studio could have focused on a few off-training interactions, which fans would have enjoyed. Given their mutual love for food, they didn’t have to restrict it to just Mitsuri cooking for Tanjiro.

Furthermore, many aspects of flexibility training could have also been covered in the anime. Ufotable wasted the potential to develop Mitsuri and Tanjiro’s chemistry as friends in the anime.

There is another route that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 could have taken. They could have focused on a few interactions between Obanai Iguro and Mitrsuri Kanroji since they are clearly in love with each other.

They are one of the only couples in the series, and seeing some development between them would have been entertaining. Furthermore, this is the only story arc where the show can explore romantic relationships due to the lack of demonic activity.

Conclusion

Gyomei Himejima as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 review is rather below par overall. This is a case of the series failing to capitalize on opportunities that could have made the episode stand out. The episode was not poor by any means.

However, the overall viewing experience was slightly disappointing, especially when identifying the potential it had. Fans hope that the next few episodes will do a better job in comparison to this one.

The next episode will focus on the last stage of the Hashira Training, which will be monitored and led by Gyomei Himejima. His introduction certainly intrigued plenty of fans, and it will be interesting to see what the strongest Hashira has in store for his fellow demon hunters.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: