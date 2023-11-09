Demon Slayer stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Demon Slayer season 4 has been highly anticipated by fans. Hence, fans have been eagerly waiting for new information to drop about the anime at Jump Festa 2024. Considering that the event's schedule has been unveiled, fans can find out when their favorite series will be gracing the stage.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer has already released three television anime and two movies. While the first movie adapted the Mugen Train Arc, the second was a compilation of the final two episodes of season 2 and the first episode of season 3. With season 4 in the works, fans wish that the same gets released soon.

Demon Slayer season 4 details might be revealed at the Jump Festa 2024 stage

Stage date and timings

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Blue stage at Jump Festa 2024 is set to be the second stage of the first day's event. It will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10:45 am to 11:15 am JST.

Considering the event schedule, fans need not worry much, as they would not be missing out on a lot. The only stage they will be missing out on due to Demon Slayer's stage is Haikyuu!! Red Stage and Weekly Shonen Jump Green Stage.

Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Haikyuu!! is set to release its movie, Haikyu the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump, on February 16, 2024. Hence, there is a good chance that the anime's stage will reveal details about the film. With that, fans can also hope to learn how the anime was planning to conclude the series.

Meanwhile, the Weekly Shonen Jump Stage will most likely reveal its plans for the upcoming year, including new manga series that will start serialization this year and what will become the next big thing.

Inosuke as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Unless fans want to learn about these two things, they can enjoy Demon Slayer's stage without any concerns. Fans should keep in mind that the Jump Festa schedule is revealed as per Japanese Standard Time. Hence, the timings will certainly be different from one region to another.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5:45 pm Friday December 15 Central Time 7:45 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Time 8:45 pm Friday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 1:45 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 2:45 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 7:15 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 9:45 am Saturday December 16 Australian Central Standard Time 11:15 am Saturday December 16

Demon Slayer Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

As expected, fans who will be attending the Jump Festa 2024 event will be able to watch the anime's Blue Stage live. However, it isn't possible for most fans worldwide to attend the event. Hence, they can choose to watch the Jump Festa event's live stream online. They can do this by either tuning into Jump Festa's official website or YouTube channel.

Fortunately, fans will not have trouble comprehending the events's information, as Jump Festa live streams are known to have English subtitles. This allows international viewers to understand the event's information in real time.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Blue Stage?

Shinobu Kochou as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

As revealed by the anime's official sources, the series is set to reveal some information surrounding the series on December 10. Given that the date is only six days prior to the Jump Festa event, the chances of major information being revealed seem low.

That said, the Jump Festa stage is a Blue Stage, hence, fans can expect some major information to be revealed on December 10, followed by additional information during Jump Festa.

The voice cast members who will be hosting the stage are Natsuki Hanae (Tanjirou Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichirou Tokitou), Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji), and Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kochou).

