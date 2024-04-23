Demon Slayer: Which Hashira is Tanjiro closest to? Explored

The Demon Slayer anime series has given fans an incredible cast of characters that are incredibly entertaining to watch. Aside from the top-tier animation that Ufotable is known for, the series is also known for its nuanced character writing. The series is such that the plot is quite simple and, therefore, relies heavily on characters to drive the narrative forward.

One of the characters that fans unanimously love is Tanjiro Kamado. He is the protagonist of the series, and he's known for his pure and empathetic nature. He is someone who shows the utmost care and affection towards the people he loves. He risks his life every day to safeguard humanity from the tyranny of demons.

Tanjiro is on good terms with his fellow demon hunters and Hashiras. However, there is one Hashira with whom he seems to share a special relationship, which can be seen in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Who is Tanjiro closest to among the Hashiras in the animanga series?

Tanjiro as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

While most anime-only fans might believe that he was close to Kyojuro Rengoku, that isn't the case. The Hashira closest to Tanjiro was none other than Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira. There's a reason why we believe that he wasn't as close to Rengoku. Rengoku and Tanjiro spent only a couple of hours together. But Rengoku is the one Hashira who had the biggest impact on him in the series.

However, Giyu Tomioka was one of those characters in the series who is very close to Tanjiro, but it certainly doesn't appear that way. To start things off, Giyu was on the verge of killing his sister. However, he spared her and even went against the code of conduct that governs the members of the Demon Slayer Corps. He guided Tanjiro to Urokodaki, who was directly responsible for making Tanjiro a demon hunter. Additionally, he also vouched for Nezuko and offered to take his own life if Nezuko killed even one human being.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

To show such support meant the world for Tanjiro, especially when every Hashira didn't even acknowledge him as a demon hunter. Given that this was the foundation of their relationship, they naturally shared an incredibly strong bond, even if the anime didn't particularly focus on their interactions.

However, the later stages of the manga feature certain interactions to show just how close they are. In the upcoming story arc of the series, fans will get some insight into Giyu Tomioka's backstory. His sister sacrificed her life to save him. He had to suffer from a similar fate once again because his friend, Sabito saved him from the Hand Demon that was seen in the Final Selection.

Sabito as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro, despite not knowing the specifics of Giyu Tomioka's life, manages to help him and lift his spirits at a crucial moment. This was a turning point for him, and he went on to play a massive role in defeating Akaza, the Upper Moon 3 demon.

Furthermore, Giyu has helped Tanjiro at every step of the way, even saving his life while he faced Riyu, the strongest Lower Moon demon. These are some of the reasons why Tanjiro is closest to Giyu Tomioka among other Hashiras in the Demon Slayer anime series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Demon Slayer proves it's not carried by animation by perfecting an annoying shonen trope

Demon Slayer season 4 might get the manga to return, but not how fans want

Will Demon Slayer season 4 show Akaza's backstory? Explored

Demon Slayer vs Jujutsu Kaisen: Which does the online world prefer?