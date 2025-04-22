Denji's relationship with Asa proven as toxic as his with this Chainsaw Man villain in chapter 200

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 might have quietly confirmed the fear of the fans all along — Denji and Asa's relationship is more destructive than romantic. Although the two endure shared chaos, their relationship now follows the same unhealthy patterns Denji used to follow with Makima. Fujimoto does not make it so clear, but there are warnings.

Ad

Emotional chaos, distrust, and conflicting motivations accompany their every action. The chapter seeds the premise that their relationship may never recover, only descend into greater chaos. Whether through bad decisions or fate, what's certain is that this isn't a love story—it's something else, and it's dangerous.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the Chainsaw Man chapter 200.

Explaining how Denji's relationship with Asa is as toxic as his relationship with Makima in Chainsaw Man

Denji and Asa as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Denji’s relationship with Asa in Chainsaw Man is beginning to mirror the same toxic pattern he had with Makima in part 1, just masked with smiles instead of fear. At first glance, Asa offers him something Makima didn’t: closeness that feels human. But under the surface, the damage is still there. They don’t fix each other. They help each other ignore what’s broken.

Ad

Trending

Denji once followed Makima blindly and gave her full control. He never questioned her manipulation because it came with comfort. Now with Asa, things feel freer, but the emotional dynamic is still hollow.

Denji lets Asa think for him. He accepts her chaos without real protest. In a way, Asa has replaced Makima’s position — not through control, but through distraction. Denji clings to her because she helps him pretend the pain is gone.

Ad

Denji and Asa as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asa, on the other hand, finds herself in a strange loop. She wants peace but runs headfirst into destruction. She uses Denji the same way he uses her — as an excuse. An excuse not to face her loneliness, guilt, and fear.

Ad

Together, they’ve built a fragile space where they enjoy only the surface of each other. They chase small joys, they laugh at simple things—but they ignore the bigger problems.

This is the same cycle Denji fell into before. In Chainsaw Man Part 1, he let Makima make all the decisions. Now, with Asa, he’s doing something similar. He drifts into her world and lets her chaos replace his own. Asa, who initially resisted attachments, now starts to mirror Denji’s avoidance style — seeking comfort in moments and blocking out reality.

Ad

Denji and Mikasa as seen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Denji hasn’t healed—Asa hasn’t changed. Their bond is survival, not love. Chainsaw Man chapter 200 makes this clear. They’re fighting battles while dragging each other through emotional loops. Denji wants to feel needed, and Asa wants to feel seen. Neither truly knows the other. It’s two broken people trying to patch themselves using each other’s cracks.

Ad

Makima never gave Denji love. She gave him purpose under control. Asa doesn’t give him control, but she gives him a distraction. That’s equally dangerous. He becomes passive again. He waits, listens, and avoids pain. Asa uses him as a shield from Yoru, from guilt, from having to grow. They’re enabling each other in quiet, harmful ways. The worst part? They both think they’re helping.

Asa Mitaka as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 200 subtly hints that they are not a healing pair—they're a deflection. And with chaos surrounding them, from Fakesaw Man to the Horsemen, there’s no space left for growth.

Ad

Just like with Makima, Denji is slowly disappearing into someone else's storm. This time, it’s wrapped in warmth — but it still hurts him. And just like Makima, Asa might never give him what he needs. Only more of what he’s used to: pain in disguise.

Final thoughts

The most recent Chainsaw Man chapter suggests Denji and Asa are not recovering together; they are escaping together. Each moment they share is a stop, not a step. Their smiles hide deeper wounds. The silence between them grows heavier with every chapter.

Ad

What they call love might just be fear of being alone. This is not comfort; it’s mutual denial—not safety, but shared damage. Denji’s old patterns continue, only with a different face. Asa may care, but the cracks are already showing. This story won’t end well — and it’s not supposed to.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More