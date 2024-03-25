Did My Hero Academia chapter 417 set up a "power of friendship" ending for the series? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 417, which came out last week, focused heavily on Tomura Shigaraki's childhood when he was Tenko Shimura and gave a redemption arc of sorts to his grandmother and the seventh One For All user, Nana Shimura.

While this chapter was crucial to push the story forward, there are concerns regarding how the series is going to end, with some fans fearing that is going to have a "power of friendship" conclusion.

The term "power of friendship" in fiction usually refers to characters overcoming the odds because of the bonds they built throughout the series. This term is often used in a derogatory manner and to argue that, most times, it doesn't make a lot of sense. Some fans of the series think that author Kohei Horikoshi is aiming for that direction, and My Hero Academia chapter 417, at least on paper, seems to confirm said notion.

Explaining if My Hero Academia chapter 417 is starting a "power of friendship" ending for the series

The truth of the matter is that there is no real confirmation of what the ending of the series is going to be like, but My Hero Academia chapter 417 definitely suggests a "power of friendship" ending for the manga. This is because the story has been establishing since the first War arc that Deku, the protagonist, wants to reach out to Tomura Shigaraki's "inner child" and save him, which has been further emphasized in recent chapters of the manga.

A "power of friendship" ending usually manages to win over the villain and have him regret his actions, which is something that seems very possible with Shigaraki at the moment. The manga has continuously portrayed his actions as tragic and the direct result of being neglected as a child, and the recent chapters are addressing that as well, thus leading to a non-violent conclusion.

Be that as it may, there is also the debate of what would constitute a good and appropriate ending for the series. A good portion of the fanbase believes that Shigaraki, a terrorist and murderer, who has shown no regrets for his actions, should not be forgiven and won over by Deku. Meanwhile, others think that it fits the story's themes of trying to improve society by acceptance and not being negligent to those left out.

What could happen in the next chapters?

Tenko and Nana Shimura are bound to have a moment together (Image via Bones)

The way My Hero Academia chapter 417 ended, there is a very good chance that the next one is going to have a bit more development involving the characters of Tenko and Nana Shimura. The seventh One For All user's connection with Shigaraki has often felt underdeveloped during most of the manga but now it seems that Horikoshi is going to give them their time in the spotlight.

Deku is also bound to have a very prominent role, probably talking with Shigaraki and trying to understand the other's perspective. That is why a lot of people think that the series is going to go for a "power of friendship" conclusion, since there is a lot of focus on what they feel and what they think in such a crucial moment.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 417 has potentially set up the series for a "power of friendship" ending, especially because the story prior to that has already aimed at that direction. Deku is trying to defeat Shigaraki not by sheer strength but rather by challenging his ideas and feelings at the moment.

