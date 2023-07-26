Did Sukuna waste Megumi's trump card against Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Explained

The latest spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga were leaked earlier today, and they stunned fans with their action and twists. As Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo's battle peaked at the end, they both gradually reached their limits.

Moreover, even after using Megumi's trump card, it seemed like Sukuna couldn't do much against Gojo, as he also reached his limit. This makes one wonder, "Did Sukuna waste Mahoraga?" Mahoraga is the most formidable Shikigami of the Ten Shadow Technique that belongs to the Zenin clan. No Ten Shadow Technique user could control this Shikigami. The Shikigami killed all its summoners until Sukuna, who possesses Megumi's body.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Sukuna using Mahoraga against Gojo didn't make a big difference

Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers have shown that Mahoraga successfully adapted to Satoru Gojo's unlimited void and destroyed his domain. Later, it was discovered by Gojo that his sure hit effects weren't taken on by Sukuna or Mahoraga, but rather by Megumi's soul.

Sukuna made Megumi's soul absorb the sure hit effect and adapt to the unlimited void. Thus, Sukuna never borrowed techniques from the Ten Shadow technique other than his own technique, Malevolent Shrine, according to the spoilers of the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Eventually, it was seen that Gojo couldn't expand his domain anymore because he had burned out his Cursed Technique by repeatedly using the Reverse Cursed Technique to recover Cursed Energy. As a consequence, Satoru Gojo gets a nosebleed again because he has gone through the process five times, whereas Sukuna has gone through it only twice.

Ultimately, Sukuna also reaches his limit. As he was trying to expand his domain again to put down Gojo once and for all, his domain got destroyed. Even if Sukuna used Mahoraga to destroy Gojo's Unlimited Void, he was under the effects of Unlimited Void for 10 seconds, which was enough for Gojo to destroy Sukuna's ability to expand the domain again.

Sukuna seemed to be bleeding severely through his eyes, and his domain was destroyed. So it definitely raises the question, "Did Sukuna waste Mahoraga?" and the answer seems affirmative. Using Megumi's trump card, the ultimate Shikigami of the Ten Shadow Technique, Mahoraga, seems to have had no crucial effect other than destroying Gojo's domain.

Furthermore, in the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it seemed that Sukuna was having a hard time summoning Mahoraga again, as he had exhausted himself too. On the other hand, Satoru Gojo is ready to destroy the treasure of the Zenin clan, Mahoraga.

So, summoning Mahoraga didn't give Sukuna the upper hand, as he ultimately took the effect of Saturo Gojo's Unlimited Void and got devastated.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently, without any doubt, the most hyped and discussed title in the community. The recent leaks left fans wondering whether Sukuna wasted Megumi's trump card, Mahoraga, for nothing. It seems that Sukuna did waste Mahoraga by tackling Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void because he ultimately took the effects for 10 seconds, which was enough for Gojo to do the damage.

Though both of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers have almost reached their limits, the battle is still at its peak and far from over. After Gojo learned about Sukuna also reaching his limits, he mentioned that he would stay firm and look cool as his students were watching him.

Gojo will definitely not go down very easily. There are still a lot of twists to come in this ongoing battle. Fans are waiting for the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to release on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST to learn more details about the events.

