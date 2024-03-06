Doctor Elise episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 10 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Elise continuing to right various wrongs of her original life in the previous installment, fans are expecting episode 10 to begin setting up for season 1’s climactic finish.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Doctor Elise episode 10 release date and time

Doctor Elise episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Doctor Elise episode 10 where to watch

Linden's past is elaborated on in Doctor Elise episode 10 (Image via Maho Film)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 9 recap

Doctor Elise episode 9 began with the reveal that Juliane Child was also studying medicine as her carriage ran into Elise one rainy night. Elise diagnosed the injured driver Daniel with a broken bone, and began treating him on the street. Elise then spent the night at Juliane’s house due to the weather. She eventually realized Juliane was studying medicine, which she admitted was due her jealousy of Elise and the attention she was receiving for her medical knowledge.

It was then revealed that Juliane was unlikely to ever have a chance with Prince Linden due to the Child family’s political position. Elise was then revealed to be sick with a fever the next morning as Juliane’s brother arrived home, asking why she was here. After learning of the situation and approving, Elise and Juliane proceeded to bond as the former recovered. This led into a flashback showing how much they used to hate each other.

The episode then shifted to the nobles’ faction and Mikhail, who were discussing Elise and the impact her recent endeavors have had on Prince Linden’s approval rating. Whereas the citizens used to want Mikhail over Linden, Elise has changed that. This led into a flashback revealing that Linden saw the nobles kill his mother. The episode ended with Mikhail saying he, his uncle, and his mother would die if Linden became King, while Elise and Juliane continued to bond.

Doctor Elise episode 10 what to expect (speculative)

The titular surgeon is likely to finally take her physician's exam in Doctor Elise episode 10 (Image via Maho Film)

With the previous installment focusing on wrapping up the plotline of Juliane and Elise’s budding friendship, Doctor Elise episode 10 should return primary focus to the series’ central plotline. This should include seeing Elise take (and hopefully pass) the physician’s exam, as well as give an update on the various geopolitical events Elise referenced at the start of the series.

pisode 10 should also begin expanding on the Mikhail plotline introduced in the previous installment, which itself is likely setting up for season 2 of the series. While fans are unlikely to get all the answers in this first season as a result, this focus should at least reveal exactly who killed Linden’s mother and by what means.

