Doctor Elise episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 7 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series' official website. After the reveal of the King’s plan to back Elise into a corner and force her to abandon their bet in the final moments of the previous installment, fans are likewise desperate to know what’s next.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 7 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 7 will see Elise stand tall, but be tempted by feelings for Linden, friendship with Juliane

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Episode 6 recap

Doctor Elise episode 6 began with Elise and her family attending the King’s birthday party as planned. However, Elise was preoccupied with studying and desired to return home to keep studying. She was then approached by Lady Child, whom she fought with often in her past life over Prince Linden’s heart. She then apologized, which Lady Child seemingly accepted. Linden then arrived, looking in Elise’s direction and causing Child to think she was being looked at.

Elise then reunited with her family, while Linden stared down the nobles who were ogling Elise. He then interrupted Elise as she was about to dance with the nobles ogling her, asking her to dance with him instead. Linden realized she was looking at Child as they danced, and likewise led them closer to her. This allowed Elise to catch her just as she was about to collapse. Linden then led them both to a private lounge where Child could lay down and rest, which she did.

Elise stayed behind and cared for Child, and was eventually told that the King’s address was starting. She then diagnosed the woman who came to tell them with Parkinson’s disease, before Child told Elise to call her Juliane. The King then made his address, revealing Elise as Linden’s bride as he intended. The episode ended with Elise and the King meeting, where he confirmed their bet was still in effect and he intends to retract his announcement if she does win it.

What to expect (speculative)

As the King backs Elise into a corner by asking if she wants to back out of their bet now, Doctor Elise episode 7 should open with her first contemplating a new, different life with Linden. This may also be where she recognizes Lord Ron as Linden in disguise, which was set up in the fifth episode.

Doctor Elise episode 7 should also show her also considering her friendship with Juliane, despite how new it is. However, she’ll likely stick to her guns in the end, confirming that she’s not giving up on her bet yet. The latter half of the episode will likely focus on the physician’s exam and informing viewers on it before the exam begins in the subsequent release.

Follow along for more Doctor Elise anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.