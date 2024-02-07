Doctor Elise episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 6 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 at 9:30PM JST. With Elise and Linden’s feelings for each other seemingly growing, fans are desperate to learn whether or not the former finds a way to balance her dream of being a doctor with her feelings.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 6 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 6 set to see Elsie pushed to her limits by King and his advisor

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Episode 5 recap

Doctor Elise episode 5 began with Prince Linden getting dizzy and remembering Elise’s words to him. Elise and Graham then met with the hospital director, where Elise recognized Viscount Ven, but he thankfully didn’t recognize her. Ven then asked about the splenectomy, where Elise explained how she performed the surgery. Ven, Viscount Gaut, and Graham then all agreed to sponsor Elise for the physician’s exam so she could take it.

Elise then discussed her past life, and how she was approaching the point where she married Linden and things went wrong. Linden then showed up in his Ron disguise, where Rose examined him for his dizziness, eventually diagnosing him with subacute thyroiditis. This led to him coming back several times over the next two months, during which Linden clearly developed feelings for Elise to the point of getting upset when his treatment ended.

Linden then went back, again in his Ron disguise, simply to be with Elise even if it meant helping her do her job. Linden then asked Elise’s brother Ren what Elise likes, learning that she likes deserts and jewels. After she rejected the latter, she asked Linden (as Ron) to treat her to the former. Elise saw Linden in him as they spoke, and was also seemingly smitten. The episode ended with the King learning of Elise’s exploits, where he implied he wanted her to fail.

What to expect (speculative)

With Elise and Linden seemingly developing feelings for each other while aware of who the other truly is, Doctor Elise episode 6 should see these feelings come to a head. However, before that, Elise will likely be pushed to her limits by whatever the King and his advisor are planning for her.

Likewise, Doctor Elise episode 6 should spend a majority of its time focusing on Elise’s work in the hospital, slowly showing her to become overwhelmed. This should set up an untimely arrival from Linden as Lord Ron, resulting in the pair’s first true fight in this new timeline. The episode will likely end by beginning the King’s birthday celebrations, which will be covered in the subsequent release.

