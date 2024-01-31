Doctor Elise episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9:30PM JST. Following the prior episode's exciting surgery, fans can expect to see Elise's true identity revealed and her accolades praised by the king, Teresa Hospital staff, and others.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 5 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 5 set to advance Elise's medical career, see her reveal her true identity to Graham

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Episode 4 recap

Doctor Elise episode 4 began with Elise introducing herself as Rose to other doctors. She was then shown around by Hans, eventually being told of a patient. When Hans misdiagnosed, Elise took over and began examining the patient. She then began treatment, instructing Hans and the nurse on how to help her. Graham congratulated her upon his arrival, where Hans was in awe at Graham actually congratulating Elise, given his infamy for not complimenting anyone.

Hans was then seen praising Rose to his friends, being told to invite her to the festival given his obvious feelings for her. As Graham and Rose discussed the day's events, an emergency patient came in bleeding from a gunshot to the spleen. Graham initially said they can’t perform treatment, but Elise said they would help. It was then revealed that the person who brought the patient in was actually Prince Linden in disguise, with the patient being his trusted aide Randall.

The two were on their way to the hospital when they were assaulted, resulting in Randall’s injury. Elise then revealed her intent to remove the spleen as treatment, which Graham called revolutionary thinking. Elise performed the surgery perfectly, earning the admiration of both Prince Linden and Graham as a result. The episode ended with Elise’s report of the splenectomy being praised by the royal doctor, eventually being told that Graham, not Elise, performed the surgery.

What to expect (speculative)

With Graham bringing Elise with him to his summons from the Teresa Hospital Director, Doctor Elise episode 5 should see her true identity revealed at last. Fans can also expect to see her formally made an official doctor at the hospital, either bypassing or abridging her examination process mentioned in earlier installments.

Doctor Elise episode 5 should see Linden tell his father about the impressive work Elise did on Randall during their time at the hospital, which could create a number of different scenarios. The king could admit defeat in their bet early, or ask that Rose give up her pursuits of being a doctor due to his perceived recklessness of her approach.

