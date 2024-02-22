Doctor Elise episode 7: Elise's cover as Rose blown as Prince Mikhail's motivations introduced

Doctor Elise episode 7 was released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the beloved and highly anticipated Winter 2024 anime series. Likewise, fans see Elise’s journey to becoming a doctor in her second go of her original life continue, with the King thankfully agreeing to keep their wager going.

However, Doctor Elise episode 7 also sees the young protagonist forced to perform an emergency tracheotomy within the confines of the King’s palace. Unfortunately, this sets up the King with yet another opportunity to ruin their bet before it has a chance to be seen through, with Elise’s fate now hanging in the balance of her skills.

Doctor Elise episode 7 sees Elise’s genius and skills save her shot at becoming a doctor

Brief episode recap

Doctor Elise episode 7 began immediately where the previous one ended, seeing the King once again assert that Elise is the only one who can become queen. He questions if she has grown to hate Prince Linden, begging her to reconsider once again. Elise acknowledges the validity of the King’s words, but confirms that she has no intent of ending their wager here by admitting defeat.

The episode then saw Elise studying for the Physician’s Exam later that night, prompting her brother Chris De Clorance to tell her she’s working too hard and needs to go to sleep since she has an early morning. The next day saw Elise return to the King’s palace for yet another gathering, where she was congratulated on her looks and her alleged marriage to Prince Linden.

Doctor Elise episode 7 saw Elise think of Juliane Child after hearing this, unable to find her anywhere. She lamented the timing of the King’s announcement relative to her and Juliane becoming friends, when Duchess Harbour suddenly collapsed. This was the woman whom Elise had diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the previous episode.

Despite her heroic actions, Doctor Elise episode 7 sees the titular heroine confined by the King (Image via Maho Film)

Realizing that Harbour was choking on food in the same way she died in Elise’s last life, she performed an emergency tracheotomy on Harbour since the Heimlich wouldn’t work. She then used a tube to give the Duchess an alternate airway to breathe through. Despite proving to be successful, the others looked on at her in horror and shock due to the tracheotomy process not yet being invented in this world.

Likewise, Doctor Elise episode 7 saw guards come to take her away. Before this, Elise instructed them to tell the Imperial Cross Hospital to check the Duchess for infection since Elise’s own disinfection process was done hastily. Mikhail was shown watching as this happened, while the King said that Elise should be congratulated after hearing of her actions.

However, Sir Vent pointed out how problematic this will be due to Elise’s skill and status as a doctor ballooning from the incident. The King commented that she deserves a metal, to which Sir Vent pointed out that this could sway public opinion in favor of her becoming a doctor rather than marrying Prince Linden.

The King and Sir Vent yet again scheme to ensure Elise's failure in Doctor Elise episode 7 (Image via Maho Film)

Doctor Elise episode 7 saw Sir Vent suggest keeping Elise confined until the Physician’s Exam is over, which the King initially refuted. However, as Sir Vent pointed out she may have made a small mistake which they can use to justify holding her for that long of a time, the King became convinced and agreed to the plan.

Meanwhile, Elise’s brothers Chris and Ren visited her and reprimanded her for acting so foolhardy and recklessly. They asked her to behave herself next time, but Elise said she will save someone who needs saving if she can help. Ren then cuts in saying he understands Elise’s actions, adding that anyone would praise her medical treatment as an act of bravery.

Doctor Elise episode 7 saw Chris refute this, continuing to berate her. Later that night, Elise was studying for her physician’s exam when she passed out from exhaustion. She then dreamed of her past life, where she was plagued by Mikhail’s death. Prince Linden was then seen visiting her as she slept, tucking her into bed while speaking of his emotions for her. He also teased that he made a vow to never return to the Hundred Houses where she was being kept.

Doctor Elise episode 7 sees Mikhail and the titular character spend a considerable amount of time togehter (Image via Maho Film)

He then departed, where it was revealed that Mikhail was watching his older brother the entire time. Mikhail then visited Elise himself the next day, deciding to tease her a little by sneaking up on her. Having dreamed of Mikhail’s death the night before, she began crying and questioning if it was really him.

Doctor Elise episode 7 then saw Mikhail depart, saying he’d return since he’s also locked in the Hundred Houses. He revealed he was caught borrowing some of the King’s celebratory beverages and was likewise locked in as a slap on the wrist. Meanwhile, the King was debriefed on Elise’s medical treatment, where it was confirmed that Elise knew exactly what she was doing and performed the emergency surgery flawlessly.

Graham was also present, reaffirming what Viscount Ven had said as well and calling Elise’s treatment perfect. The King then ordered Sir Vent to release Elise, while Viscount Ven asked to meet her to discuss her surgery. The King allowed this, while Elise revealed to Mikhail that she intends on becoming a doctor and not marrying Linden.

Mikhail's mysterious departure in Doctor Elise episode 7 all but confirms his ultimate fate to be unchanged (Image via Maho Film)

Doctor Elise episode 7 then saw Mikhail convince Elise to take a short snack break, which she agreed to after some convincing. However, as they ate and drank, she mused on his death in his last life, lamenting that he’ll likely never give up his pursuit of the throne. Mikhail then noticed Elise’s expression, jokingly saying that it’s almost like she’s living with the weight of several past lives.

The two then discussed Elise’s potential futures, prompting her to compare marrying Linden to being a bird locked in a cage. She fell asleep shortly after, with Mikhail then bringing her to her bed and tucking her in. Mikhail then said that he had to leave the next morning, but promised to see her again. The episode ended with Viscount Ven and Graham visiting Elise in the morning, realizing her to be Rose and officially blowing her cover.

In review

While undoubtedly one of the most stressful episodes of the series thus far, Doctor Elise episode 7 is also one of the most reassuring by the time it fully concludes. Despite Elise’s cover as Rose being blown, she is now able to fully embrace her future role as a doctor and earn support from the public as a result.

The episode also does a great job of emphasizing just how fine a line Elise is toeing in the process of her journey to become a doctor. Despite her obvious skills and the lives she may save along the way, she’ll nevertheless be subject to scrutiny from both the King and her peers as a result.

In summation

That being said, Doctor Elise episode 7 does overall reaffirm that Elise not only can win her wager, but deserves to win given her skills and the modern medical knowledge she possesses. While she may be subject to harsh scrutiny now given her lack of qualifications, she’ll undoubtedly prove to be more beneficial in this world as a doctor than she ever did as a queen.

