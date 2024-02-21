Doctor Elise episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Elise’s cover as Rose now fully blown, it seems that fame and notoriety as an incredibly skilled doctor are lurking around the corner for her.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 8 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 8 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 8 set to see Elise recognized far and wide as an incredibly skilled doctor

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Episode 7 recap

Doctor Elise episode 7 began with Elise continuing her discussion with the King about their wager, where she reconfirmed her intent to be victorious and become a doctor. The King agreed to this, prompting Elise to spend the rest of the night continuing her studies. The next morning, the King’s birthday celebrations continued. However, Elise had to perform an emergency tracheotomy on someone who was choking, resulting in her being taken away by guards.

The King then ordered Sir Vent to inform Viscount Ven to inspect Elise’s work and look for any flaws within. This would be to the effect of looking for a reason to keep her confined in the Hundred Houses until the Physician’s Exam had passed. However, both Viscount Ven and Graham confirmed that Elise’s surgery was flawless. This resulted in the King allowing both to meet with Elise, while ordering that she be set free and their wager continued.

Elise, meanwhile, spent her time in the Hundred Houses either studying or bonding with Mikhail. She was plagued by memories of his death in her past life due to his obsession with the throne, which he noticed and continuously commented on. Later on in the episode, he tucked Elise into bed and said he had to depart, but promised to return. The episode ended with Ven and Graham visiting Elise the next morning, blowing her cover as Rose as a result.

What to expect (speculative)

With Elise’s true identity and skills having been fully revealed to the King and others, Doctor Elise episode 8 should see her more motivated than ever to win her wager and become a doctor. Likewise, Ven and Graham will likely fully support her in this endeavor, especially given how highly they spoke of her skills to the King and Sir Vent.

Doctor Elise episode 8 should also follow up on exactly what Mikhail is up to, likely cementing his fate as the one which Elise will be unable to change in her new life. This is further supported by the fact that she says something similar regarding Mikhail’s obsession with the throne during the time they spent together in the Hundred Houses.

Follow along for more Doctor Elise anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.