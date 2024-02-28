Doctor Elise episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Elise and Graham’s friendship cemented following the reveal of the former’s true identity, fans are eager to see if additional romantic development becomes the main focus of the next installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 9 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 9 release date and time

Doctor Elise episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The episode is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Doctor Elise episode 9 where to watch

The titular surgeon's medical adventures will continue in Doctor Elise episode 9 (Image via Maho Film)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 8 recap

Graham and Elise's friendship is as solid as ever heading into Doctor Elise episode 9 (Image via Maho Film)

Doctor Elise episode 8 began with Elise apologizing to Viscount Ven and Graham for concealing her identity via her Rose persona. Ven then revealed that they told the King that her treatment was expertly and flawlessly done. Elise then returned to work alongside Graham, where he became much more formal with her overall. Elise thought he might be angry with her over her identity. Graham then left work early that day, and was absent the day after.

It was revealed he submitted a request for extended leave. Thinking herself to be at fault, she visited Graham at home, but was unable to see him. She then spoke with Graham’s maid about his origins, before she began suffering a medical emergency. Elise called Graham down, prompting the two to take her to a hospital. On the way, they diagnosed her with an abdominal hernia that went untreated and eventually successfully performed surgery on her together.

The two spoke about Rose’s true identity after. He then revealed that he was upset at her handwriting, not her true identity. He then shared he took time off for research after being inspired by her, revealing that he both envied and respected her skills. Graham then revealed he became a doctor after losing his family to an epidemic. Elise then learned shed’ be awarded for her tracheotomy. The episode ended with Graham’s maid making a full recovery.

Doctor Elise episode 9 what to expect (speculative)

As Graham’s romantic interest in and relationship with Elise deepens, Doctor Elise episode 9 will likely spend some time away from the hospital to focus on the titular character’s relationship with Prince Linden. While the series doesn’t seem to be building towards a love triangle for its season 1 climax, the groundwork is clearly being laid for this to be a future plotline.

The episode will also likely spend some time with the King and Sir Vent, showing the two’s next scheme at forcing Elise to marry Linden rather than become a doctor. However, it’s equally likely that the two simply decide to give up and put their faith in the physician’s exam being above Elise’s level as the series enters the homestretch of its first season..

