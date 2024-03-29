Does AFO come back in My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia manga is slowly inching toward its conclusion, and every chapter Kohei Horikoshi releases has packed a ton of action. All For One (AFO) has been the topic of discussion among fans ever since chapter 410 was released. This was an important chapter that put the spotlight on AFO.

Those who read the chapter are curious about AFO’s status in the My Hero Academia manga. Fans of the series all seem to have one important question in mind: does AFO come back in My Hero Academia?

This article looks at the manga chapters to understand whether or not this major antagonist returns in one of the subsequent chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

AFO’s status in My Hero Academia

AFO as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

AFO does not come back in any of the subsequent chapters of My Hero Academia. Bakugo Katsuki did a fantastic job taking on the antagonist and dealing the final blow. Those who have been reading the manga already know that Eri-chan’s Rewind quirk was used on AFO. He progressively got younger with every attack he used and with every bit of damage that he sustained.

The exchanges with Bakugo Katsuki took a massive toll on his body, and he continued aging in reverse with every attack he initiated. He launched his ultimate attack, the Omni Factor Unleash: All For One Goal. This was a massive culmination of quirks, and it was directed towards Bakugo in chapter 409 of My Hero Academia. It looked like Bakugo was in big trouble because the size of the attack would have swallowed Bakugo whole and killed him in that state.

However, the Explosion specialist laid the groundwork to deal the final blow. Moments before, he let out beads of his sweat coated in Nitroglycerin. He did it in such a manner that AFO managed to swallow some of it during the fight. Bakugo triggered an explosion, which managed to injure AFO from within.

Soon, Bakugo played his trump card and launched the Howitzer Impact attack. This was so powerful that it managed to turn AFO into a mere baby, which could be seen in chapter 409 of the manga. AFO let out a spiked projectile in Bakugo’s direction in this form out of pure desperation. However, Bakugo managed to avoid it with ease. AFO reverted to a singular cell, and moments later, he vanished.

AFO was dead, and Bakugo Katsuki managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the series and killed a major antagonist. Since then, AFO has not appeared in any of the chapters. It is clear that AFO is well and truly dead, and things will stay this way till the manga concludes. AFO will not return to the manga series, and Shigaraki is the main antagonist that needs to be defeated in the manga.

