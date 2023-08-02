Does Bungo Stray Dogs Beast have an anime adaptation? Explained

With the release of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime adaptation’s fifth season, fans have been exploring various spinoffs, such as the Bungo Stray Dogs Beast light novel. While the franchise certainly isn’t known for its spinoffs more so than the mainline story, they nevertheless prove to be popular among the series’ hardcore fans.

The Bungo Stray Dogs Beast light novel is especially popular. Serving as the eighth light novel of the series overall, its focus is on an alternate world in which Ryunosuke Akutagawa and Atsushi Nakajima essentially switch teams.

With such a tantalizing and almost investigative plotline, it’s no wonder why fans of the mainline series have expressed an interest in reading Bungo Stray Dogs Beast. However, many fans are also wondering whether or not the light novel has an anime adaptation, with its plot having the makings of a truly memorable series.

Bungo Stray Dogs Beast light novel certainly accessible, but not in a medium many fans were hoping for

Unfortunately, the Bungo Stray Dogs Beast light novel does not have an anime adaptation of any kind. While the “bonus story” that the light novel is based on was released alongside the DEAD APPLE film’s premiere on March 3, 2018, neither’s events were featured in the film.

The light novel was first released in full on April 1, 2019, and was written by mainline series author Kafka Asagiri and illustrator Sango Harukawa. While its events are not canon (due to reasons that will become obvious via the following plot description), they are at least written by the creators of the original series.

At its most base level, Bungo Stray Dogs Beast is a complete reimagining of the series at its most essential principles and concepts. To clarify, the light novel is set in a world where certain members of the Port Mafia are now a part of the Armed Detective Agency, and vice versa.

The light novel specifically focuses on Ryunosuke Akutagawa and Atsushi Nakajima, both of whom are now on opposite sides from their canonical alignments.

Other members who have switched sides include Sakunosuke Oda, who is now an Armed Detective Agency member, and Kyoka Izumi, now a Port Mafia member, alongside Atsushi. Arguably the biggest switch is that of Osamu Dazai, who is now the leader of the Port Mafia, with Atsushi being his right-hand man.

Bungo Stray Dogs Beast primarily focuses on Akutagawa, who is trying to rescue his younger sister Gin from her forced captivity in Dazai’s Port Mafia. Along the way, Akutagawa runs into and fights Atsushi several times, with both of their backstories intertwining and being gradually revealed with each passing encounter.

The light novel eventually reaches its climax, where it’s revealed that the world setting of the novel is one of many where each of them plays a myriad of roles. While certainly adventurous, fans have responded incredibly positively to the light novel, praising its reimagining of the mainline series’ core concepts and how well they are executed.

