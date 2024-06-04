Does Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump have a post-credit scene? Explained

Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump was released in Japan in February 2024. While most anime movies are released worldwide after a considerable delay, Haikyuu!! Final movie was released internationally much sooner, in just about three months.

Hence, fans worldwide can finally watch the long-awaited official match between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School on the big screen. However, before watching the film, several fans want to know if they need to sit back for any post-credit scenes after the film ends. So, to clear all doubts, Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump does have a post-credit scene.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Haikyuu!! Final movie.

Haikyuu!! Final movie's post-credit scene sets up the next match for Karasuno High School

Yes, Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump has a post-credit scene. Hence, fans will need to sit back for some time after the film ends to witness it. As fans would know, Karasuno High School vs. Nekoma High School was the Round of 16 match of the Winter Nationals. Hence, following the match, the anime needed to give fans a preview of what would come next.

With that in mind, the anime movie released a post-credit scene to hype fans up. Haikyuu!! anime had announced that its "Final" movie would be released in two parts. With its first part Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump released, the movie gave a preview of the next movie through the post-credit scene.

Unfortunately, the anime's official sources are yet to update fans on the next movie's title or release window.

Haikyuu!! Movie's post-credit scene explained

Kozume Kenma, as seen in Haikyuu Final movie (Image via Production I.G)

Haikyuu!!: Battle at the Garbage Dump movie sees Karasuno defeating Nekoma in their first official match at the Nationals to secure their spot in the tournament's Quarter-Finals. With that, the players from both teams bid farewell to each other as they looked forward to facing each other the next year.

Karasuno High looked forward to their quarter-final match the next day. Following the credits, the anime switched to the post-credit scene, which saw Hinata Shouyo and Kageyama Tobio watching the end of another Round of 16 match. The winner would face Karasuno High in the next round, and the team that qualified was Kamomedai High, the school led by the new "Tiny Giant" Hoshiumi Kourai.

Hoshiumi Kourai as seen in Haikyuu!! anime (Image via Production I.G)

Right after the match, Hoshiumi Kourai confronted Hinata and Kageyama and expressed his admiration for Hinata's performance in the matches against Inarizaki High and Nekoma High. He also asked the duo if they had been watching his match to scope out their competition.

As Shouyo seemed determined to face Hoshiumi in the quarter-final, the Kamomedai player declared that the result of their match would finally establish the true, new "Tiny Giant," a title both Hinata and Hoshiumi had their set their eyes on. With that, the post-credit scene set up the climax anime for the series.

