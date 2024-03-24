Does Himawari have Ten-Tails in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the sequel and spin-off of Naruto, has captured the hearts of viewers with its complex characters and exciting plot developments. As the manga progresses, fans have seen a growing focus on Himawari Uzumaki, who, like her brother Boruto and father Naruto, is proving to be quite a powerhouse.

One such development that has captured fans' attention relates to Himawari's special powers. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, details of Himawari's unique abilities are revealed. While the series drops several hints at Himawari possibly having the Ten-Tails through her Naruto-like chakra and suspected status as a Jinchuriki, a clear answer is still awaited. As of now, the presence of Ten-Tails in Himawari Uzumaki remains an intriguing speculation.

Does Himawari possess the Ten-Tails, as explored in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex arc?

Boruto: two blue vortex - Himawari's Chakra Explained (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the beginning, Himawari didn't play a major part in the series. This was mostly owing to her young age and the fact that the series' focus was largely on the protagonists, Boruto and Kawaki. However, Himawari's growth in power over the years has now become a key focus of the series.

It's revealed that after a three-year time-skip in the series, she's now a more mature character who possesses tremendous power. This power was initially hinted at by Daemon, one of the strongest characters in the series, even before the time-skip. Daemon mentioned that Himawari was an individual who held enough power to rival his, putting her potential on a high scale.

In the eighth chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, further light was thrown onto these claims, as Naruto's daughter was shown possessing chakra similar to Naruto Uzumaki. This caused a lot of confusion among fans as Naruto, post his battle with Isshiki, has been sealed away and Kurama, the Tailed Beast inside of him, had died during the battle.

The confusion was cleared when it was revealed that the chakra signature Jura was searching for, which he believed to belong to Naruto, was actually Himawari's. From Jura's perspective, the signature could only belong to a Jinchuriki, a creature sealed inside a human's body, which means that Himawari seems to possess the power of a Tailed Beast.

Boruto: two blue vortex - Himawari Uzumaki’s special powers reveal (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Now, the question arises, does she have the Ten-Tails within her, as in, does she possess the power that Naruto held, which was a combined chakra of all Tailed Beasts?

There's no concrete answer yet, but there are more signs leaning towards her having the Tailed Beast within her than not. After all, Himawari being a Jinchuriki is essentially confirmed. As of now, the power of Kurama is revealed to be inside of her, which alone is a significant piece of information and raises implications about what level of power she holds.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Himawari and Ten-Tails (Image via Manga Site)

It's worth noting that if she indeed has the power of all Tailed Beasts, it puts her on a power scale far beyond any regular shinobi. While it's not confirmed if she would have the power of other Tailed Beasts apart from Kurama, considering the inherited traits in the series, it's quite possible.

Himawari with Tailed Beast chakra means she now stands on a platform one step closer to becoming a Jinchuriki. Many fans believe this also suggests the prospect of Himawari hosting a new kind or version of Kurama created from the chakra of the original Tailed Beast.

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has not yet provided a concrete answer to whether Himawari possesses the Ten-Tails, it has offered enough signs and clues leading to that possibility. What we do know is that she seems to be a Jinchuriki, has a power named Kurama within her, and it would not be a stretch to believe that the complete truth may be far more complex and intriguing.

The Nine-Tails might be just the start of greater things lined up for Himawari, and fans can't wait to see more of her journey and the powers she possesses.