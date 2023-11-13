Does I Shall Survive Using Potions anime have a manga? Explained

I Shall Survive Using Potions anime is a highly anticipated Isekai series directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi and animated by Studio Jumondou. Released in October 2023, the anime series garnered immense popularity just after its release due to its interesting premise, appealing characters, and amazing animation. It may be interesting for fans to know that I Shall Survive Using Potions anime does have a manga series as well.

The manga series was written by FUNA and illustrated by Hibiki Kokonoe. It began serialization in Kadokawa's ComicWalker online manga platform in June 2017 and has been compiled into a total of nine tankōbon volumes. After the conclusion of the original manga, two continuation manga series were released, both of which are still ongoing.

I Shall Survive Using Potions manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Jumondou)

The manga version of I Shall Survive Using Potions first started appearing on the Suiyōbi no Sirius platform in June 2017, which is based on Niconico. Eventually, it caught the attention of Kodansha, a well-known manga publisher in Japan, after which they decided to continue its publication. Since then, Kodansha has been responsible for releasing nine tankōbon volumes of the manga.

Following the completion of the original manga, two subsequent manga series were published. They are titled I Shall Survive Using Potions: The Dungeon-Bound Life of the Former Empress, and I Shall Survive Using Potions: The Disciple's Journey to Reunite with Her Teacher. These ongoing series continue to captivate readers.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Jumondou)

Hence, there are a total of three manga of I Shall Survive Using Potions, one of which is concluded, and the other two are still ongoing. Individuals can read these mangas on Kodansha Comics Plus, BookWalker, and Amazon Kindle.

This light novel and manga series gained a dedicated fanbase, which eventually led to its highly anticipated anime adaptation in October 2023. Japanese viewers can watch the anime on channels such as Tokyo MX and BS11, while fans from around the world can stream it on Crunchyroll.

What fans can expect from I Shall Survive Using Potions manga

Nagase Kaoru as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Jumondou)

Fans of the I Shall Survive Using Potions manga can expect a mix of adventure, crafting, and everyday life moments. The series follows Kaorus's journey in a world where her potion-making abilities are highly regarded. Individuals can expect an engaging journey as Kaorus will encounter magical creatures, forge heartwarming connections with others, and conquer various obstacles on her path.

Fans of the manga and anime series can look forward to a relatable story that explores themes of resilience, perseverance, and the importance of friendship. They will be able to resonate with Kaorus's determination and wit as she navigates through the world, adapting and facing various challenges throughout.

Plot of I Shall Survive Using Potions

Nagase Kaoru as shown in anime (Image via Studio Jumondou)

In the I Shall Survive Using Potions series, Kaoru Nagase, a talented potion crafter from present-day Japan, finds herself reincarnated into a fantastical world filled with magic and mythical creatures. Armed with her expertise in potion-making, Kaoru sets off on an adventurous journey.

She utilizes her concoctions to navigate unfamiliar landscapes, forge bonds with the inhabitants, and conquer trials. Along her path, she builds connections with those she meets, highlighting the power of teamwork and the importance of meaningful relationships.

