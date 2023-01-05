Does Midnight die in My Hero Academia season 6? The hero's fate, explained

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13, the latest episode of the series, saw the fight between Heroes and Villains come to an end in a truly harrowing way.

Massive sacrifices were made on both sides, but unfortunately, Tomura Shigaraki and the surviving Paranormal Liberation Front members were able to escape capture by the Heroes.

The closing moments of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 were especially disturbing as they recapped the many sacrifices that the Heroes made along the way. One scene, which has since sent anime-only viewers into shock, saw Pro Hero Midnight’s trademark mask on the ground tattered and frayed, with a massive pool of blood nearby.

As a result, fans have been fretting over Midnight’s possible fate and trying to find out exactly what happened to her ahead of the next episode.

My Hero Academia season 6’s sacrifices suggest that Midnight has perished

The last that fans saw of Midnight in My Hero Academia season 6 was when she was being carried by Kamui Woods across the forest as Gigantomachia was traveling towards Shigaraki. The two were aiming to get close to Gigantomachia’s face, in order to use Midnight’s Quirk, Somnambulist, so they could put Gigantomachia to sleep and take him out of the fight.

However, the two were then enveloped by a stream of blue flame, coming from none other than Dabi, also known as Toya Todoroki. As she realized who their opposition was, Mr. Compress released several pieces of building debris that caused Midnight to slam to the ground. Gigantomachia, meanwhile, was now beyond her reach, leaving her with nothing she could do.

My Hero Academia season 6 then saw Midnight try and come up with who could possibly put Gigantomachia to sleep before he reached the city. Eventually, she settled on Momo Yaoyorozu, whose Pro Hero name is Creati.

She then instructed Momo to put Gigantomachia to sleep with an anesthetic, even if she would be breaking the law by doing so.

Momo tried to ask her what was going on, but Midnight was suddenly ambushed by Paranormal Liberation Front members under Dabi’s command. Before coming under attack, however, she was able to tell Momo that if the task is too difficult, they could hand the anesthetic off to the Pro Heroes and evacuate.

The episode then saw Midnight face her attackers, thinking back to Momo’s performance during the Joint Training Battle. She expressed her faith that Momo will become an excellent leader, and that she trusted the latter's judgment no matter what the situation or her decision may be.

Midnight then tried to fight off her attackers, but unfortunately, she fell short, and she was killed in battle by her opponents.

In the manga, her death is officially confirmed at the end of the arc, where she’s counted amongst the list of confirmed casualties. Before this, however, fans saw Mina Ashido, Eijiro Kirishima, Rikido Sato, and Momo find her body, tearfully mourning over it in the arc’s final issues.

In summation

Despite all of the sacrifices made by the Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia season 6, Midnight’s death seems to have particularly impacted anime-only fans. While her character design and demeanor was often criticized, she was undoubtedly one of the most iconic and recognizable characters from the series.

Manga readers also expressed a similar level of sadness and shock upon discovering her to be dead in the manga as well. While sacrifices and death are to be expected from a war arc, Midnight’s death was undoubtedly one of the most unexpected. Arguably, there are a few students whose deaths seemed more likely to occur than Midnight’s at the start of the arc.

Nevertheless, My Hero Academia season 6 has reached its midway point, and is finally beginning to address all casualties from the conflict that made up the season’s first half. Regardless, fans are truly saddened to see that Midnight is among those counted dead.

