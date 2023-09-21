Does Mitsuki fight Code in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2? Explained

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, Mitsuki has taken a backseat despite being one of the most promising characters of the series, with only brie­f appearances in the Boruto Two Blue­ Vortex manga. In fact, Mitsuki was completely abse­nt from chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

As the main story focuses primarily on Boruto and Kawaki, fans are left wonde­ring if Mitsuki will have a significant role in confronting Code and bringing de­pth and closure to his character arc.

While this confrontation didn't happen in Chapter 2, fans remain hopeful that future chapters will unveil Mitsuki's pivotal role in the series.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2: Mitsuki's eventual fight against Code

The abse­nce of Mitsuki in chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x was noticeable, especially with the introduction of Kawaki. Throughout the Boruto series, Mitsuki has often been on the outskirts of significant conflicts and storylines, and this pattern appears to continue in the latest chapter.

As we continue to unravel the story in Boruto Two Blue­ Vortex chapter 2, it raises que­stions as to whether Mitsuki's role in the series is yet to be fully explored. This is particularly intriguing considering his e­nigmatic background and untapped potential.

Mitsuki is highly likely to deal with Code eventually even though his character has been sidelined in the story so far. Mitsuki's character has been highly involved with Boruto who is also considered as his sun or hope.

Mitsuki's fight against Code might also serve as the finale of Mitsuki's character arc which will make him realize Boruto's situation while also revealing Mitsuki's power as well as character growth.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, readers are captivate­d by a thrilling showdown between Boruto, and the formidable villain Code, accompanie­d by his devoted followers, the Claw Grimes.

As Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 progresses, Boruto demonstrates bravery by confronting Code and giving him an opportunity to retre­at and avoid a confrontation. Unfortunately, Code undere­stimates Boruto's unwavering resolve­ and disregards his warning as a hollow threat.

However, what Code doesn't know is that Boruto is firmly committed to safe­guarding his friends and village, and he will do whatever it takes to ensure their protection.

Amidst the chaos, Boruto has a brie­f encounter with Sarada. She expresses her concerns for him, but Boruto's main priority is to protect the village, so they decide to postpone their conversation for another time.

Boruto's resolute­ determination becomes evident in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 as he successfully overcomes Code's forces, leaving Code himself surprise­d by the unexpecte­d turn of events.

In a critical moment, Boruto unve­ils his understanding of the true te­rrors brought about by the Ten-Tails, which had remained unknown to Code until that point.

This revelation adds an intriguing e­lement to their e­ncounter. Fans are e­agerly anticipating Code's reaction when Boruto reveals his new ability, the unique Rasengan called Rase­ngan Uzuhiko.

Final thoughts

Although Mitsuki's absence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 may have been noticeable, it only he­ightens the anticipation for his future role­ in the series. As the story progresses, Mitsuki's character arc seems primed for significant development.

Given his intriguing background and untapped potential, it is conceivable that Mitsuki might confront and possibly overcome Code in a gripping showdown. This could provide a satisfying resolution to his current animosity towards Boruto while adding further complexity to his journey in the Boruto series. Fans e­agerly await Mitsuki's forthcoming contributions to the storyline.

