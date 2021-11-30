Does Muzan love his family in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a manga and anime series that has garnered attention from fans globally. Ever since the announcement of the anime adaptation, its popularity has grown exponentially. The series is known for great character designs, a fast-paced plot, and top-tier animation during fights.

Muzan, the main antagonist of the show, has very little screen time. But a scene from Season 1 had the entire Demon Slayer community buzzing. Muzan is a demon who seems to have a human family. The immediate question was whether Muzan loved his family or if they were merely stepping stones towards his ultimate goal.

The reason behind Muzan having a family in Demon Slayer

Muzan was the first-ever demon to have existed in Demon Slayer. Ever since he became a demon, he has been feeding on humans and transforming humans into demons. The demon was only as strong as the amount of Muzan’s blood they had within them. While Muzan might be an immortal demon, he has one significant weakness that could potentially end his life.

Other Databook News:



Muzan's wife's name was Rei, and the daughter (still unnamed) was from a previous marriage

Sunlight was his biggest weakness. On understanding this, he began his quest of making a demon that would be resilient to sunlight. Since then, the Demon Slayer antagonist has been going around and killing humans and turning the rest into demons. It is essential to understand that sunlight is not Muzan’s only weakness.

Another obvious drawback of being an immortal demon is the ability to blend into society. Muzan may have a family to have a clear image of a human being. This allowed him to hide from the Demon Slayer Corps while he carried out his experiments in an attempt to create a demon without any weaknesses.

Therefore it is quite evident that Muzan doesn’t love his family. They are merely tools to achieve his goal of true immortality and wreak havoc in the years to come. The mangaka was clever because, from a storytelling perspective, it is a great move to shock the viewers and induce curiosity while watching Demon Slayer.

About Kibutsuji Muzan

In Demon Slayer, a doctor from the Heian period was responsible for treating Muzan's illness, killing them before he turned 20. The lack of results frustrated Muzan to such an extent that he decided to kill the doctor. Unfortunately, he did so before the doctor could complete the medicine.

Moo zan ki boo zooji having five brains has to be a lie and main evidence of that is him getting rid of the one person who could've helped him conquer the sun

Later Muzan realized that the medicine worked, but it had severe side effects since it was not complete. His body was strong and would not age, but he craved human flesh and could not walk during sunlight. This is how Muzan became the first-ever demon to exist in the Demon Slayer universe.

Muzan's past (Image via Demon Slayer)

He searched for a blue spider lilly, which was an essential component of the medicine. But the spider lily blooms two or three times annually during the daytime.

Being confined to nighttime and not reaching his goal for thousands of years can lead to incredible frustration. It would be odd to think that Muzan would fall in love with a human and start a family when he searched for the one thing that could make him invincible.

His origin story continues to substantiate why Muzan did not start a family out of love and affection but rather for survival, something he has been doing for over 1000 years.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen