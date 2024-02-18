Does Naruto have higher battle IQ than Ichigo and Luffy? Explored

Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach are often considered the Big Three shonen anime titles. Not only have they gained massive popularity, but they have also influenced the genre in their own ways. The respective series' main characters have shone in their own ways and played a huge role in attracting new viewers to respective shows.

Fans of the series are passionate and often partake in various debates on social media platforms and forums. To this day, “verse battles” rage on, and lead to a ton of heated exchanges. However, it seems plenty of fans are concerned about the battle IQ of Naruto, Ichigo, and Luffy.

In fact, fans have often wondered whether Naruto has a higher battle IQ than Ichigo and Luffy. While many believe Naruto certainly has the highest battle IQ among the lot, it's close competition between him and Luffy, while Ichigo is believed to rank last among the three when it comes to battle IQ.

Why we believe Naruto has better battle IQ compared to Ichigo and Luffy

Ichigo as seen in the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki from the Bleach series, is undoubtedly a strong individual, who has defeated some of the strongest enemies in the show. However, one can agree that he has the lowest battle IQ in comparison to the other shonen protagonists.

While Tite Kubo has done a brilliant job in giving various characters unique abilities and move sets, Ichigo primarily uses just one move - Getsuga Tensho. Bleach fans themselves agree that Ichigo has rarely displayed high battle IQ and often resorts to using this one move alone.

That being said, Naruto certainly has the highest battle IQ among the three, even though he wasn’t always the smartest shinobi on the battlefield. However, the sheer number of ninjutsu at his disposal gave him an edge. One of the most impressive things about the character is his utilization of Shadow Clone Jutsu.

Since he was able to create multiple clones of himself, he was able to create various ninjutsu techniques using this move. Naruto managed to create Rasenshuriken and plenty of other Rasengan variants.

Furthermore, viewers also got a glimpse of his battle IQ at an early stage. The fight against Zabuza highlighted his ability to strategize on the fly. During the fight, he made Sasuke throw a massive shuriken, along with a clone. Just when Zabuza thought that he had dodged the attack, Naruto managed to attack him.

The clone that appeared like a shuriken was, in fact, Naruto himself, and he managed to help Kakashi get out of the water prison that Zabuza had placed around the Copy Ninja. There are plenty of such instances in the series, and the protagonist even decided to use the Reverse Harem jutsu that proved to be one of the defining moments of the show, since it helped Team 7 beat Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, there is no doubt that Monkey D. Luffy from the One Piece series showcases high battle intelligence. However, such moments are rare, and he often lets his emotions dictate his moves. This is why we placed Luffy in second place in this comparison.

Since the One Piece series hasn’t concluded, it will be interesting to see just how powerful and intelligent Luffy will get by the end of the series.

