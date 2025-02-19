Does the Narutoverse stand a chance against endgame Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling? Explored

Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo has proven to seemingly shatter all power scaling by the end of the series. Going from E-Rank Hunter to Shadow Monarch to a being even beyond that, Jinwoo left no stone unturned in his quest to become the strongest and protect what he loves. Even now, in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Jinwoo is battling Outer Gods who created the universe itself.

His achieving a level like this is enough to speak volumes of his sheer power and dominance. Needless to say, with great power comes great comparisons. In this feature, Jinwoo will be pitted against Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto-verse. The popular and strong opinion is that Jinwoo easily bests the Shinobi, and given his endgame abilities, it isn't hard to see why.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinions of the author.

Even the Naruto-verse falls short against Solo Leveling's Shadow Monarch

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto has a plethora of characters with several different abilities. For the sake of this feature, it is assumed that all are alive and are as powerful as shown/believed to be. Names like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Hashirama Senju, Madara Uchiha, the Otsutsuki Clan, the Legendary Sanin, and the like stand out for their beyond-impressive capabilities.

By the series end, Naruto and Sasuke possessed nearly every ability— in terms of Chakra Nature, Nature Transformations, and the like— there was to possess.

Again, their Six Paths Mode was a major upgrade, and both of them already had existing tools which gained a significant boost once they reawakened. Putting them together with the other big names, one is looking at the most complete set of individuals.

Big hitters aside, even the supporting cast have powerful abilities— Shikamaru Nara, Nagato Uzumaki/Pain, the various Kage (past and present), amongst others. The reputations of the Kage speak for themselves and the other characters have proven just why they deserve to be rated highly. In essence, each character has been equipped with techniques unique to them.

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Now speaking of Solo Leveling's Jinwoo, by the end of the series, his abilities far surpass those of the most powerful Hunters. He becomes powerful enough to compel the Rulers to even accept him as a being beyond their realms of power. As seen in the series, he could warp space itself and even time traveled to change the past according to what he saw fit.

Endgame Jinwoo's Shadow Army itself was a formidable force. He had amassed a near-countless number of Shadow Soldiers, each one unique and possessing their original abilities, with a bigger boost now. For those pitting Shadow Clones against the Shadow Army, the latter trumps the clones with regard to durability, diversity, powers, and formations.

Even without his army, Jinwoo has been shown to be a near-impossible foe to best. His skills, passive and active, immunize him to all types of debuffs, and his having maxed out his stats beyond their potential makes him further fearsome. In a proper battle, the Shadow Army would be a major obstacle for the Naruto-verse before actually reaching Jinwoo. Again, Jinwoo's powers are too overwhelming for even the entire verse to handle without suffering serious casualties.

Final thoughts

Sung Jinwoo (Image via D&C Media)

Jinwoo's sheer dominance in Solo Leveling is simply unmatched, even when compared to the mightiest warriors of the Naruto-verse. While the world of Naruto boasts legendary shinobi, even the god-like Otsutsuki, and devastating techniques, they ultimately pale in comparison to the Shadow Monarch’s overwhelming power.

With the ability to warp space, manipulate time, and command an army of near-invincible shadow soldiers, Solo Leveling's Jinwoo has ascended onto a level that transcends conventional power scaling. Even if the entire Naruto-verse were to unite against him, they would struggle to make a dent in his defenses, let alone pose a legitimate threat.

His maxed-out stats, immunity to debuffs, and ever-growing strength ensure that he remains an unstoppable force. Sung Jinwoo isn't just stronger— he stands in a completely different league, making even the most powerful shinobi fall short in his path to absolute supremacy.

