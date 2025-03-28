Does Nobara Kugisaki have a love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen receives a lot of criticism for the way it handles its female characters. A lot of this criticism is heavily focused on its female characters, as a lot of viewers feel the spotlight is never shown on them. Viewers also think that Gege Akutami doesn’t take his time to develop his female character. However, there is an exception to this rule, and no character reflects this more than Nobara Kugisaki.

Ad

Nobara is one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most enigmatic characters and a fan favorite. She is easy to love because of her simplicity and loyalty. She is also a brave and reliable sorcerer, who grows alongside Yuji and Megumi.

Due to how Nobara became a staple of JJK, it has led fans to ask various questions. Some of those questions have been targeted at her romantic affiliation, with many fans asking these two questions: “Does Nobara Kugisaki have a love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen? And does Nobara love Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen?” The answer to these questions is no, and the only feelings Nobara Kugisaki showed in the entire JJK were platonic. Here is a broader answer to the questions above. Keep reading.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Does Nobara have any romantic feelings for anyone in

Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara, as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The question many JJK fans ask about Nobara is: “Does Nobara Kugisaki have any love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen?” The answer to this is no. Some fans will contest this answer by inferring that she loves Yuji. There is yet to be any concrete evidence for that.

Ad

Yuji is the closest person to Nobara, and occasionally that closeness looks deeper than friendship. For example, she tells him to hold her shopping bags, and the one that had fans turning was Nobara crying when Yuji Itadori came back to life. Another thing fans cite is her lackluster relationship with Megumi, they use it as proof of feelings for Yuji.

These fans forget that the reason Nobara pairs so well with Yuji is due to the duo possessing similar behavior. They are both eccentric over-the-top characters. This is why they pair so well.

Ad

Some fans see Yuji as Nobara's love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The world of JJK is also built in such a way that romance never grows. From the beginning, fans are introduced to this hyper-fast world where the threats of curses are ever-present. So, they are left with only two options: either they get stronger or they die.

Ad

While most Shonen anime will try to instigate a romance to move the story forward, there is so much happening in the story that a romantic side plot would not just be a distraction but a derailment of the story. That’s why romantic affection is seldom discussed throughout JJK.

The closest viewers get to a romantic situation unfolding is between Yuko Ozawa and Itadori Yuji. It is shown in JJK that Yuji loved her when he was in Junior High, and once Yuko found out, she developed romantic feelings. However, the two characters never confessed to each other.

Ad

Final thoughts

The only time JJK was involved in romance was during the Death Painting arc. Yuko Ozawa tries to confess her feelings to a much older Yuji but is unable to go through with it. She then gives her contact details to Nobara.

Nobara displayed what looked like jealousy. She mentioned how her heart skipped a beat. However, Nobara’s feelings of jealousy stem from a sense of competition with Yuji. She wants to be confessed to before Yuji, and that’s why she feels the way she does.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback