Does Ozawa appear in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc? Explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen, characters come and go, each leaving their unique mark on the storyline. One character that had a fleeting yet memorable appearance in season 2 is Yuko Ozawa. Her brief stint resonated strongly with fans, sparking discussions and questions about her future appearances within the series.
However, as the Shibuya Incident arc unfolds in the currently airing episodes, fans have started wondering whether Yuko will make another appearance. Interestingly, since her introduction in chapter 64, she has not made a single appearance in the series, leaving fans wondering about her role and significance in the ever-evolving narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as well as the Jujutsu Kiasen anime.
Although a fan favorite, Yuko Ozawa doesn't make any more appearances in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
Among the list of Jujutsu Kaisen's interesting characters, Yuko Ozawa, who appeared in season 2 episode 6, has certainly made an impression among fans. Yuko's brief appearance and interactions with Nobara and Yuji sparked curiosity, but since then, she hasn't made a single appearance.
In the early chapters of the manga, Yuko Ozawa is introduced as Yuji Itadori's former classmate from his junior high school. Her presence adds a refreshing dynamic to an anime known for its thrilling action scenes because she harbors feelings for Yuji. At first, Yuko is portrayed as a shy and insecure girl who struggles with her weight and lacks the confidence to confess her feelings to Yuji.
However, one of the most heartwarming aspects of Yuko's story is Yuji, who truly embodies kindness throughout the series. Unlike his classmates, he consistently treats Yuko with genuine warmth that eventually ends up fostering a deep connection between them. At one point, as Yuko's feelings grow for him, she musters up the courage to ask him for a picture on their graduation day - a memory that she cherishes dearly.
However, after Yuji and his friends from Jujutsu High meet Yoko, the protagonist escorts her back to the station and returns to his classmates to warch. This brings an end to Yuji's interaction with Yoko, as no further mention or appearance happens even if she seems to have shared her contact details with Nobara Kugisaki.
As the anime progresses through the Shibuya Incident arc and beyond, fans may find themselves pondering Yuko's significance in the larger narrative. While minor characters like Setsuko Sasaki and Takeshi Iguchi have been briefly revisited, Yuko Ozawa remains noticeably absent in the manga's later arcs. This leaves readers curious about her potential role moving forward.
With the series' focus on character growth and depth, there remains hope that Yoko will make a return and contribute to the evolving dynamics of the story.
However, there are theories that she might've died during the culling games. But there has been no actual mention of that in the manga. As such, irrespective of her role a prominent character or one that remains as a fleeting memory, her presence has already made a lasting impression on Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts.
In summation
Fans of the series are intrigued by Yuko Ozawa's brief yet impactful appearance following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6. Introduced as Yuji Itadori's former classmate from their junior high days, her interactions with Yuji and Nobara added a heartfelt depth to the storyline.
However, as the series continues past the Shibuya Incident arc and into subsequent manga chapters, Yuko Ozawa noticeably disappears. After her initial introduction in chapter 64, she does not make a single appearance again, leaving fans wondering about what will happen to her in the future of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
