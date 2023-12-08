Does Toji Fushiguro actually love Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

With Jujutsu Kaisen reaching new heights of popularity in 2023, fans of the anime have been engaged with the mysterious world of Jujutsu Sorceres and Cursed Spirits. With several new characters being brought into the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Toji Fushiguro stands a cut above the rest.

Also known as the Sorcerer Killer, Toji was introduced as an overpowered antagonist in the series. With his superhuman speed and reflexes, for a brief moment, he seemed like the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen, that is until Gojo Satoru was fully awakened.

Toji Fushiguro is Megumi Fushiguro's father, one of the most popular characters in the series. Megumi who was abandoned by his father when he was young, hardly remembers anything about his parents. Toji was introduced in the anime not long ago, and the information provided about him has left fans wondering whether he truly loves his son and what his backstory might be.

How did Toji truly feel about his son Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Toji Fushigure abandoned his son Megumi at a young age and almost forgot about his existence. However, that does not mean he did not love Megumi, as the boy was the one Toji thought of when he died, not once, but twice. Toji's actions, while deplorable, were aimed at acting in favor of Megumi's prosperity.

Toji Fushiguro belongs to the Zen'in Clan, one of the strongest families in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, being born with no cursed energy Toji was shunned from the family and lived as an outcast over the years. What made Toji so incredibly powerful was due to his Heavenly Restriction.

Toji is an extreme case of Heavenly Restriction, being born with zero cursed energy, he had incredible physical abilities and was able to use his body to its full potential. However, he hated the Jujutsu society for not recognizing his talent and deemed them unworthy of his sympathy..

After the death of his wife (Megumi's mother), Toji realized he was incapable of being a good father to Megumi and therefore decided to sell him to the Zen'in Clan. Unlike Toji, Megumi was born with an incredibly powerful technique and showed great potential when he was young. He inherited one of the strongest techniques in the Jujutsu World, The Ten Shadows Technique.

Despite hating the Zen'in Clan, Toji determined that Megumi would flourish in the Zen'in family and would have a good upbringing. Toji chose to lead his life as an assassin, killing Jujutsu sorcerers for money. However, there were two instances in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime where he seemed to have a heart and showed his love for Megumi in his own way.

The first was when Toji was confronted by the newly awakened Gojo. Having been brutally defeated by Toji the first time, Gojo was finally able to learn the reverse the cursed technique and came back as an enlightened God. Gojo was too powerful for Toji who ended up dead at the end of the encounter.

However, in his last moments, Toji saw his son and told Gojo " In two or three years my son will be sold off to the Zen'in Clan. Do what you will with that." Even though this does not essentially demonstrate Toji's love for Megumi, it can be inferred to an extent.

Fighting Gojo gave Toji an insight into his personality, and he realized that Gojo would look after Megumi and keep him from the clutches of the Zen'in Clan. The second was when Toji came back from the dead and ended up fighting Megumi himself. In this encounter, fans were shocked when Toji died for the second time, this time killing himself.

On realizing that Megumi did not join the Zen'in clan and still identified as Fushiguro, Toji realized he had no unfinished business in the world and that his staying alive would only create more problems than it would solve. This shows that Toji did love his son and was simply satisfied with his son's well-being.

Concluding Thoughts

Toji is an extremely well-written character, giving Jujutsu Kaisen fans an insight into the mind of a cunning and ruthless killer. Even though he chose to lead his life in a dishonorable way, Toji seemed to be considerate of his son's well-being. He killed himself (his vessel) because he wanted to save his son from this needless rampage.

Even though he hated the Jujutsu Society and considered them to be immoral, he never stopped trying to prove his worth. Even in his final fight against Satoru Gojo, Toji abandoned his principles and decided to take him head-on, knowing he might die. Despite his indomitable strength, Toji was misguided, and unable to get over the pain of being separated from his own family, chose to be defiant until the end.

