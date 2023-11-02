Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 is set to release on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. With the Kingdom of Science’s plan going as intended thus far, it seems that Senku and co are in a good position to secure a victory over the Petrification Kingdom. However, Gen’s warning of how something always happens to their plans is a foreboding message that shouldn’t be ignored.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move is in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

This article will fully break down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 while also speculating on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 likely to see Senku’s plan start off great, but eventually need to be adjusted

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, November 9, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly a way to do so via streaming depending on the specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Episode 15 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 began with Oarashi recounting the night raid to Ibara, Moz, and Kirisame. Meanwhile, Senku laid out the four things they needed for their plan to work, which began with crafting a primitive rotary gun. The group then revived Yo Uei to shoot the weapon, revealing that it would primarily be used as a tranquilizer gun due to its low chances of seriously injuring anyone.

Senku and co then revived the power team, who began to prepare for the tug of war over the Medusa Device. In the meantime, Senku had the crafts team make a super strong and lightweight rope out of tar, which would let the power team use their full strength without fear of snapping the rope. Senku then revealed that the stabilized Mark II drone was complete, allowing Ryusui to practice with and quickly master it.

Kinro was then revived, instantly realizing something had happened to his brother Ginro. However, he was happy to hear that his brother was only petrified rather than dead.

The next morning, Moz alerted Ibara’s forces of the need to go meet their attackers, with Ibara seeming suspicious as they departed. The episode ended with a confident Kinro stepping up to fight Oarashi, the leader of Ibara’s foot soldiers who charged into battle first without hesitation.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the fight between the Kingdom of Science and the Petrification Kingdom set to begin, fans can expect Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 to begin with Kinro versus Oarashi. The battle will likely last for the first act of the episode, eventually revealing Kinro to be victorious given his motivations in meeting Oarashi as his opponent.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 should then see Kirisame use the Petrification Device following Oarashi’s loss, which should then be caught by the drone. The Kingdom of Science will then need to prepare for Moz turning on them once Kirisame is dealt with.

While this is all still according to plan, fans can expect some sort of unexpected issue to arise which forces Senku and co to readjust their strategy in the moment.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.