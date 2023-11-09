Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is set to release on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Following the latest hiccup in their seemingly flawless plan, Senku and the Kingdom of Science members must reassess their strategy and find a new way forward.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn the Kingdom of Science’s next move in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. However, no verifiable spoiler information is available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

This article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is set to begin the final showdown between Ibara and Senku’s forces

Release date and time, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, November 16, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on specific regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Thursday, November 16

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, November 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Thursday, November 16

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, November 17

Episode 16 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 began with Senku and co continuing to execute their plan, successfully getting Kirisame to use the Medusa Device. However, both Ryusui and Senku felt that something was off, confirmed by Kirisame’s use of a fake Device. The Kingdom of Science then retreated and tried regrouping when it was revealed that Magma and Gen were gone.

Magma had stolen the gun from Yo and wanted to use it to try and kill Ibara and claim the Petrification Kingdom for himself. Meanwhile, Gen tried stopping him due to recognizing how key the gun was to their plan. The pair and Senku’s team simultaneously realized that Ibara had commandeered the Perseus and was using it to evacuate the villagers from the island. He then planned to use the Medusa Device to engulf the entire island.

Senku then realized the opportunity they had, splitting the Kingdom of Science into two teams. One team went to retrieve the Master, but they realized Ibara had smashed him in anticipation of this plan. Thankfully, Yuzuriha said he could be revived as Soyuz’s memories confirmed him to be the Master’s son. The episode ended with Magma, Gen, and the other team boarding the Perseus and preparing to fight off Ibara’s forces.

What to expect (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is all but certain to open up with a focus on the Kingdom of Science group currently boarding the Perseus. After all, if they can kill Ibara and reclaim the ship for themselves successfully, their victory is all but officially confirmed. Likewise, they need to buy time for Yuzuriha and co to begin repairing the Master’s statue to earn the trust of the villagers and Ibara’s forces.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 will likely focus more on Soyuz’s flashback, which should also reveal Ibara’s initial betrayal and attack on the Master. Soyuz and Ibara may both contribute to this retrospective throughout the episode, slowly revealing the full origins of the current Petrification Kingdom.

