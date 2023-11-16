Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 is set to release on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST. With the Petrification Device now in the hands of Senku’s Kingdom of Science, Ibara and Moz find themselves in an awkward and severely disadvantageous position, heading into the next release.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move is in their war against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 set to focus on Ibara and Moz as they react to the developing situation

Release date and time, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 PM JST on Thursday, November 23, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on specific regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 AM, Thursday, November 23

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 AM, Thursday, November 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 PM, Thursday, November 23

Central European Time: 2:30 PM, Thursday, November 23

Indian Standard Time: 7 PM, Thursday, November 23

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 PM, Thursday, November 23

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, November 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 AM, Friday, November 18

Episode 17 recap

Moz will need to choose an enemy to ally with in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 began with Senku and Co. boarding the Perseus to storm Ibara and his forces. However, they were quickly overrun with the arrival of Moz, forcing them to retreat below deck. Once cornered, Senku then revealed that he led them to this room specifically, reviving Hyoga to fight Moz as a result. After some suspense, Hyoga decided to fight for Senku rather than against him.

This allowed Senku and the others to escape the Perseus, heading back towards the island to meet up with Taiju and Yuzuriha’s group. At this moment, the episode showed that Taiju and Co. had successfully rebuilt the Master’s statue. Meanwhile, Moz began going all out on Hyoga, dealing a devastating blow which knocked him out. As Kirisame arrived at the Perseus, Taiju shouted out for everyone to look at the Master’s statue on the coastline.

Ibara then shared his plan to petrify the island with Kirisame, ordering Oarashi to be the sacrificial lamb for its success. This started a flashback from Kirisame to her youth when she knew the Master, allowing her to realize that these were Ibara’s orders. He then petrified her, but before he could attack anyone else, Yo shot his hand holding the Petrification Device. The episode ended with Yo catching the Device as it fell out of Ibara’s hand into the water below.

What to expect (speculative)

With Ibara’s trump card lost and his main fighters now seemingly opposed to him, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 is likely to open with a focus on a frantic and worried Ibara. Fans can expect to see him try and do whatever he can to regain control of the situation, which will likely be to no avail considering how disadvantageous his current predicament is.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 will also likely focus on Moz, who must now choose whether to officially and legitimately join the Kingdom of Science, or remain allied with Ibara. While he’ll most likely choose the former, Moz has been shown to be a true wild card so far. Likewise, truly anything is possible for him assuming the situation continues progressing as it did in the prior installment.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

