Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is set to release on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30PM JST. Following the conclusion of the Kingdom of Science’s mission to Treasure Island, seemingly all that remains for the series’ third season is the revival of Shishio Tsukasa, teased in the previous release.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what the Kingdom of Science’s next move is in their shocking and exciting journey to space. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 likely to tease new antagonists in other parts of the world Senku and co headed to

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30PM JST on Thursday, December 21, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30AM, Thursday, December 21

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30AM, Thursday, December 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30PM, Thursday, December 21

Central European Time: 2:30PM, Thursday, December 21

Indian Standard Time: 7PM, Thursday, December 21

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30PM, Thursday, December 21

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30PM, Thursday, December 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:00AM, Friday, December 8

Episode 21 recap

Tsukasa's return is set up for the opening scenes of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 began with Senku revealing that the Kingdom of Science’s next destination is the moon. He emphasized that they’ll need to go all over the world gathering people and resources to do this, adding that Treasure Island needs to become their ally before they move on. Soyuz then said he’ll make it happen, prompting the islanders to begin building a radio tower the next day.

Once the radio tower was tested and successful, Senku and co treated the islanders to a fireworks show and food made by Francois and the inventions of science, like cotton candy. Senku and Kohaku then visited the tree where Byakuya’s spaceship was, with Senku remembering seeing fireworks with his father as this happened. Kohaku emphasized that much like science, Byakuya and co’s will lives on long beyond the demise of their bodies.

The Kingdom of Science then left Treasure Island the next day, with Kirisame and Matsukaze joining them due to their being strong warriors who’ll no doubt prove useful. Senku then revealed that those going to space will be a warrior, a pilot, and a science user. Likewise, the episode ended with Senku saying it was finally time to revive Shishio Tsukasa, the strongest fighter in the Kingdom of Science, after they returned to Ishigami Village.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the battle for Treasure Island now fully wrapped up, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is essentially guaranteed to open up with a focus on Tsukasa’s revival. While this may be prefaced with a brief flashback to Senku and Tsukasa’s earlier interactions, the latter’s revival should occur fairly early on within the episode..

From here, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 should see Senku further elaborate on where the Kingdom of Science needs to go and what they need to do in order to make it to space. Likewise, fans can expect the episode (and likewise the third season) to end with a brief tease of new enemies waiting to face them in other parts of the world.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.