Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 is set to be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The forthcoming episode will be titled Treasure Island and will focus on Senku as he plans his next move to reach the moon.

With Ibara now dealt with and Why-Man’s whereabouts discovered, Senku’s next objective is to track him down. It is no surprise that fans are eager to see how he will accomplish this, particularly after witnessing Senku’s excitement in the previous episode about venturing into an entirely new world. However, they will have to wait for the next episode to learn more.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21, and also offers some speculations about what developments the episode might bring about.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 release time

Ryusui as seen in the Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The English subbed version of the episode is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 AM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 AM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Central European Time 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Indian Standard Time 7 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Australia Central Time 12 AM, Friday, December 15, 2023

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 streaming details

Gen as seen in the Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

International audiences can stream the English subbed version of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming in specific regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 20 recap

Chrome and Senku as seen in the Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the previous episode, Chrome was brought back to life by Senku and they immediately set to work, making more revival fluid so that they could at least revive those individuals who could help them survive. This included Amarylis, Taiju, and Francois.

After having shared a meal together, they discussed the mysterious calls they had been receiving, presumably from the mainland. They concluded that Ruri would not be so self-centered as to disturb them during such an important mission.

Regardless, they repaired their communication device and connected with her. It was then revealed Ruri too has been receiving these odd transmissions. However, their discussion was interrupted by a stronger signal carrying a cryptic message from Why-Man.

Matsuzake as seen in Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Next, they managed to revive a man named Matsukaze, who bore a tattoo of a Medusa device on his arm. He explained that one day, multiple petrification devices fell from the sky, transforming him, his lord, and their fellow villagers into stone.

Senku then carried out complex calculations and realized that Why-Man was on the moon. With this knowledge, he declared the moon as his next destination.

What to expect in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21?

Senku as seen in Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21, fans can expect to see Senku and his friends prepare for their lunar expedition. Despite their initial reluctance in the previous episode, they will come to understand that there is no use in waiting for attacks from Why-Man.

However, in order to construct the spaceship, Senku will have to gather resources from all over the world. Simultaneously, Senku will have to investigate what happened to the other petrification devices. Given that Matsu’s fellow villagers have been petrified, they will also need to be revived.