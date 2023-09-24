Dr. Stone season 3 part 2: Release date, where to watch, time, cast, plot, and more

The return of Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 is highly awaited by fans, especially after the previous cour left them hanging on Treasure Island with most of Senku’s allies in a precarious situation. Senku has finally acquired the crucial ingredient needed to create an endless supply of Revival Fluid. However, unbeknownst to him, a new threat is on the horizon.

Ibara has detected the intrusion of outsiders and is mobilizing his army to protect his tyrannical influence and ensure that no one disrupts his plans. With the miraculous liquid in the works, Senku’s next challenge is to subdue the petrification device, a task that won’t be easy.

The stage is primed for an exciting and suspenseful next chapter in the series, sure to captivate fans who are eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 will debut on October 12, 2023

Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 is scheduled to air on October 12, 2023, in Japan, at 10:30 p.m. JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. Other local syndications, including BS11, Sun TV, and TV Aichi, will also run the episode later. For fans worldwide, Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the series.

Streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have also included the series in their massive anime catalog, but only for selective regions. Seiryuto will provide the opening theme song, “Haruka,” for the second part, while Anly will sing “Suki Nishi Shinayo,” the ending theme song.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, as announced after releasing the official trailer for Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 on August 26, 2023, the anime will be rebroadcasting the final episode of part 1, "With This Fist, A Miracle." The rebroadcast of the anime will see a special commentary by Yusuke Kobayashi and Kengo Kasai, the VAs behind Senku Ishigami and Gen Asagiri in the anime.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the anime by Crunchyroll:

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing."

Expand Tweet

The complete list of characters and their cast in Dr. Stone season 3 part 2:

Senku Ishigami: Yūsuke Kobayashi

Gen Asagiri - Kengo Kawanishi

Ibara - Yutaka Aoyama

Amaryllis - Saori Ōnishi

Francois - Maaya Sakamoto

Kirisame - Kaede Hondo

Taiju Oki - Makoto Furukawa

Niki "Nicki" Hanada - Atsumi Tanezaki

Ginro Ayumu - Murase

Chrome - Gen Sato

Yuzuriha Ogawa - Kana Ichinose

Suika - Karin Takahashi

Ukyo Saionji - Kensho Ono

Soyuz - Taito Ban

Mirai Shishio - Manaka Iwami

Kohaku - Manami Numakura

Kaseki - Mugihito

Ruri - Reina Ueda

Ryuusui Nanami - Ryōta Suzuki

Kinro - Tomoaki Maeno

Magma - Yasuhiro Mamiya

Minami Hokutozai - Yōko Hikasa

Yo Uei - Yoshiki Nakajima

Mozu - Kazuyuki Okitsu

Ooarashi - Taiten Kusunoki

As revealed during the latest announcement, Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 episode 12 is titled "The Kingdom of Science Strikes Back." The title hints at the possibility of beginning the ultimate showdown between the Kingdom of Science and the Kingdom of Petrification, a culmination of events leading to this pivotal moment.

Stay tuned for more Dr. Stone season 3 part 2 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.