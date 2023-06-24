Will there be Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12? Explained

Riichiro Inagaki’s Dr. Stone season 3 was one of the biggest releases of the Spring 2023 lineup, which concluded the first part on June 15, 2023. As announced prior to broadcast, the sequel was listed for a split-cour run, expected to comprise 24 episodes, which is yet to be confirmed by the production house, as some speculate part 2 will run for 13 episodes.

Although the season ended with the 11th episode, "With This Fist, A Miracle," episode 12 was green-lit on the same day the finale aired. The news was made public through the official Twitter handle of the series. However, the only catch is that the 12th episode will be in the second cour’s lineup, which will release in October 2023.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 to release on October 2023

How many chapters has Dr. Stone season 3 part 1 covered?

With the announcement for the second cour, it has also been revealed that Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 has been titled "The Kingdom of Science Strikes Back," which hints at the upcoming battle of Senku and his friends with the Petrification Kingdom. The third TV anime sequel adapted 27 chapters, from chapter 90, "New World Map," to chapter 116, "Miracle in Hand."

The first part concluding The Age of Exploration arc gave a fitting kick start to the Treasure Island arc, which sees the debut of new characters from a different civilization, including Amaryllis, Kirisame, Moz, and others. Episode 12 will air in October 2023. The exact release date of the second cour will be revealed soon.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12?

With the thrilling conclusion in the latest installment, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 will likely see Senku and his team reviving their fallen brethren, who became victims of the petrification weapon. As Senku has acquired Platinum, with the help of his Spy Team, he finally has an endless supply of nitric acid, the highly corrosive mineral acid, which, in conjunction with 96% alcohol, will produce the Revival Fluid.

Although Senku has Suika, Gen, and Soyuz, he still needs enough people to commence his next plan to steal the petrification weapon. As Senku has resorted to building a drone from scratch, he will need Kaseki’s expertise to make complex parts that only he can craft precisely. Also, Senku and his team will need Ryuusui, Chrome, and other petrified allies to implement his plan.

About Dr. Stone:

The official synopsis of the anime by Crunchyroll reads as:

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing."

Fans internationally can watch Dr. Stone season 3 part 1, and all the previous installments of the series on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dubbed versions. Netflix has also made the anime available, but only in a handful of regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 will soon reveal more details on part 2, including the opening and ending theme songs, the episode count, and additional characters.

