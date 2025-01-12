Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST, according to the series’ official website. Following the exciting premiere which kicked off Senku and co’s Pacific Ocean journey, fans are curious to see how much time will be dedicated to the trip itself.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 release date and time

With Senku and Kohaku getting the win over Ryusui and Gen, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 should focus on the Kingdom of Science adapting to Senku's course (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks at 12 AM JST on January 16, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on January 16 locally as well. However, there are some regions that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following schedule in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, January 16, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2?

Senku's leadership of the Kingdom of Science may be a main focus of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The series will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll. This has already been confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings. The platform has also confirmed that the series will stream with dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 1 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 1 began with Minami briefly summating the Kingdom of Science’s goals, and reintroducing several characters. Senku and Ryusui, meanwhile, were arguing about their route to San Francisco, California in America. Unable to agree, the two decided to have a high-stakes game of poker to determine which route would be taken. Gen allied himself with Ryusui, while Kohaku allied herself with Senku.

As the game progressed, Gen continuously tried to cheat, with Kohaku policing him as the game went on. However, it was revealed that this was all part of Gen and Ryusui’s plan in order to set up a virtually insurmountable hand.

However, Senku thought to himself before going all in against Ryusui, clearly with a plan in mind. It was revealed that he counted the cards by staining them with lacquer in order to get the one hand that could defeat Ryusui.

After agreeing to take Senku’s preferred route, Ryusui opened a casino as he observed how popular the poker game was. Ukyo then spoke with Gen, where it was revealed that this entire thing was planned by him, Senku, and Ryusui. However, Gen did clarify that he really wanted to win. The episode ended with the casino and François’ new bar opening, as Senku excitedly looked ahead toward the Kingdom of Science’s future.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 (speculative)?

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is titled Science Journey. After Senku's win against Ryusui in the poker game, the Science Team is headed towards America through the shorter route. While they prepare for their struggles in the future, everyone is enjoying their time at Bar Francois.

However, amidst all this enjoyment, Matsukaze (who considers Ginro his master) is reminded of a strange memory. The memory is regarding the certification device and this has the character's status under question. Could Matsukaze be related to Why-Man?

