Dr. Vegapunk mirrors Whitebeard's final words in One Piece's latest chapter, and it sets up a major change for the Final Saga

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers and raw scans suggest that the forthcoming installment will carry on with Vegapunk's revelations to the world. As per the spoilers, he discusses the Void Century, Ancient Weapons, and interestingly enough, the Roger Pirates. It also appears that he is indirectly talking about Laugh Tale, the place where One Piece is believed to be.

This makes him the third significant character in the manga, following Roger and Whitebeard, who have all made statements related to the sought-after treasure in their final moments. More importantly, this could hint at the coming of a new dawn.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Vegapunk’s words in Chapter 1116 to renew interest in the Void Century and One Piece

Vegapunk as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

According to spoilers, in chapter 1116, Vegapunk concludes what he has to say about the invisible war that has been raging for 800 years. He then begins talking about the free energy he sought to create and how a fragment of his invention, known as the Mother Flame, was stolen. This stolen piece was used to power an ancient weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom.

Trending

Vegapunk expresses his remorse to the public, acknowledging his unintentional role in facilitating a mass killing. He warns again about the world sinking in water, emphasizing that this would be a man-made disaster, not a natural one.

While Vegapunk is still vague about the specifics of the enigmatic Void Century, he reveals that there are some who possess complete knowledge about it - the Roger Pirates. He expresses his puzzlement at the fact that they chose not to disseminate this knowledge or even act on it.

Meanwhile, in chapter 1116, York manages to pinpoint the location of the broadcast snail. It is likely situated at the Fabriophase level, possibly inside the Ancient Robot. This suggests that Vegapunk may not be able to further influence the younger generation as Rayleigh fears, and readers will have to continue following the pirates of the world to uncover the secrets themselves.

One thing is clear from Vegapunk's speech: there will be a renewed interest in learning about the erased portion of history, not just among pirates, but among everyone in the world. This will likely lead to an intensified race to Laugh Tale, the location where Pirate King Roger and his crew discovered the truth about the world. It was Roger's words before his execution that kickstarted the golden age of piracy. He declared that his treasure was waiting to be found in one place.

Whitebeard as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

Something similar also happened with Whitebeard’s final words. He affirmed that One Piece is real, thus rekindling the spirits of pirates at a time when pirates were growing suspicious of its existence. He also foresaw that the world would be turned upside down when someone finds the treasure. His death also marked the beginning of a new era.

Now, in chapter 1116, Akainu is seen showing annoyance with Vegapunk spilling all the beans, while Sengoku is seen stress eating. This proves that the top Marine officers have been aware of the situation and will likely try to prevent the pirates from discovering everything, potentially leading to a massive conflict. This could indicate the dawn of yet another era.

Related links: