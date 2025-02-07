Dragon Ball Daima episode 17: Goku and Co team up with the Majins and Tamagami One as Gomah unleashes his Third Eye powers

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 17, the anime finally saw Goku and his companions face off with Arinsu and her two henchmen Majin Duu and Kuu. Goku and Majin Duu start fighting with the Dragon Balls on the line. Just then, a transformed King Gomah approached both parties.

The anime's previous episode saw Goku and Co. go after Degesu to rescue Dende. While Degesu tried running away, Glorio and Panzytook him down and rescued Dende. Elsewhere, the anime saw Gomah obtain the Evil Third Eye and draw its powers to attain a new transformation. As for Goku and Co, they finally faced off against Arinsu and the Majins.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17: Goku turns Super Saiyan 3

Majin Duu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17, titled Gomah, picked up from where the previous episode ended as Goku's group faced off against Arinsu and her two Majin. Goku noticed that they had the One-Star Dragon Ball and enquired about it. After they exchanged greetings, Nahare stepped forward hoping to get Arinsu to hand them over their dragon ball so they could get back to their normal sizes.

However, as expected, Arinsu wanted to become the Supreme Demon King and refused to hand over the Dragon Ball. Instead, she proposed a challenge. One fighter from both sides would step forward to fight each other and the winner would receive all the Dragon Balls. While this proposal was unfair to Goku and Co., Goku took on the challenge and started fighting Majin Duu.

Arinsu, Duu, Kuu, and Bulma in Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

While Majin Duu was a tough opponent, Goku held him off using his Super Saiyan form. Just as the two fighters were heavenly matched against each other, King Gomah approached both parties in his new transformed form. Neva and others were shocked to see that Gomah had attained the Evil Third Eye. Even Bulma noticed that it looked similar to Hybis's belt. But to her surprise, Hybis was no longer wearing his belt.

Moments later, Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 saw King Gomah set up a stage for his fight against his enemies. However, Vegeta impatiently started attacking him, hoping to catch him off-guard. After witnessing the difference in strength between Vegeta and Gomah, Goku suggested they all join forces to fight the Supreme Demon King. This development saw Arinsu asking Majin Duu and Kuu to join the fight, while Neva instructed Tamagami One to do the same.

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

While the three parties joined forces, Gomah's newfound powers were too strong. Using the power, he could also send his enemies' attacks back to them, failing all their attempts to deal any damage to the Supreme Demon King.

Moments later, the anime saw Gomah launch a large-scale attack on Goku. Fortunately, Tamagami One and Majin Duu rescued him by holding off the power blast. Seeing that there was no other option, Goku turned into Super Saiyan 3, suggesting that he was set to fight Gomah alone in the next episode.

